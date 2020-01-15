YPD Citizen’s Police Academy Accepting Applications

Do you want to learn what it takes to be a Police Officer?

The Yonkers Police Department Training Unit is now accepting applications for the next Citizen’s Police Academy class.

YONKERS, NY — January 15, 2020 — This informative and exciting 12 week program will meet on Monday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 PM at the Training Division, located at the First Precinct. There is no fee for this program and all materials needed, will be provided for the class. Members of the community who are interested in attending this no cost training can obtain an application at any of the four Police Precincts or the Community Affairs Division. Additional information and a downloadable application can also be downloaded here, or by contacting the Training Division staff at (914) 377-7364. This Training is open to Yonkers Residents or Citizens who work in Yonkers. Space is limited so file your application as soon as possible.

Application can be downloaded here: Yonkers Police Citizen’s Police Academy

Additional Information:

The Yonkers Police Department’s “Citizen Police Academy” is an educational program designed to foster a greater understanding between our citizens and the Police Department. A specialized course of instruction has been created to give you, the citizen, a rare inside glimpse of all the different facets and challenges of today’s Police Officer. With your participation we hope to provide a positive learning experience among both students and the instructors. The students will gain a better understanding and appreciation of what we do and the Department will have the opportunity to better understand the needs of its residents.

The classes are sure to be exciting and an “eye opening” experience for all. Not only will you learn about the current laws, but you will have hands on experience in defensive tactics, simulated firearms, pursuit driving and a “ride-a-long”.

You may contact Yonkers Police Captain Vincent Castelli of the Training Division if you have any further questions or concerns. 914-377-7360.