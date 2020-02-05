Barry Alexander, CEO and Co-founder of Aquiline Drones, and Hezi Aris Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 10am-12Noon ET

Computer access to the Wednesday, February 5, 2020th broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – https://tobtr.com/s/11669367

HARTFORD, CT and YONKERS, NY — February 5, 2020 — Aquiline Drones CEO and Co-Founder Barry Alexander speaks to the growing evolution of the firm in disciplines that center about drone technology, and most recently, the compelling partnership forged with VyrtX. The two firms are cooperating on creating the world’s first high speed commercial drone delivery of human organs for transplant patients. They intend to juxtapose the 114,000 people in the US who need an organ transplant yet where only 30% receive their life-saving surgery. The gut wrenching reality is that 20 people will die every day as their time passes awaiting the organ intended for transplant not arriving within a specific timeframe. This is not from a lack of available donated organs, but mainly from cumbersome and complex transportation systems that cannot deliver in a timely manner, fomenting the deaths of 40,000 plus potential recipients annually. Listen from 10-11am.

