Forum on “Eating to Help Save the Planet”

WHITE PLAINS, NY — February 3, 2020 – Jason Grauer, Senior Crops Manager at the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, will lead a forum entitled, “From Finance to Farming: A Personal Journey to Reconnect with Food & Land” at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains (CUUC) on Sunday, February 9, at 11:30 a.m. A selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes will be available for tasting.

At Stone Barns Center, Jason Grauer manages the daily responsibilities and organization of field crop production, sales of vegetables from the greenhouse, and field and vegetable experimentation and research. With a degree in economics from Tufts University, Jason assisted with organic seed research in Cornell University’s Plant Breeding and Genetics lab, where he gained a deeper understanding of plant breeding and the seed industry. Jason also co-developed the lab’s first soil-based greenhouse for four-season food production, research and education.

CUUC is located at 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605. Childcare can be provided if requested by noon on Wednesday, February 5; send request to CUUCevents@gmail.com.

The forum is sponsored by the congregation’s Environmental Practices Group and is open to the public.

About the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains: Unitarian Universalism is a liberal religion that draws from various sources, including Judeo-Christian and humanist teachings. Founded in 1909 as a Sunday school, CUUC continues to provide a strong religious education program. We are a welcoming, multigenerational congregation that embraces diversity. CUUC’s congregants come from throughout Westchester County and the tri-state area. For more information or directions, visit cucwp.org