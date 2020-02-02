John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst; David Rubin, Author of “Trump and The Jews”, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level, Monday, February 3, 2020 @10am ET

Participate by calling: (347) 205-9201.

The topics/subjects of discussion are defined herein:

BOCA RATON, FL, JERICHO, ISRAEL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — February 3, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, speaks to disparate issues and concerns from 10am-10:30am.

It seems the Mayor and Board of Trustees of Scarsdale held a closed door meeting that is anathema to the concept and standard protocol that is defined by the Open Meetings Law. This issue came to light when the community and the Scarsdale Board of Education was mum and did not advise the taxpayers to a project that might prove deleterious to the taxpayer. We learn more… We discuss what precipitated the bankruptcy of Standard Amusements that once held a contractual agreement with Westchester County Government. Standard Amusement has filed a $30 million lawsuit against the government. A bankruptcy judge suggests Westchester County renegotiate with Standard Amusements. Why?

Political Analyst Michael Edelman, Esq., speaks to issues that resonate on the national and international political landscape from 10:30-11am.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is said to have written a book that asserts Trump tied aid to a desired probe of Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Conjecture suggested that some Republican Senators might jump ship and join Senate Democrats to hear from more witnesses. Yet Trump Defense Attorney Alan Dershowitz convinced the few Republicans still undecided to accept his argument that Trump’s actions didn’t rise to the level of impeachment, even if the allegation were true. The Senate rejected allowing witnesses by a 51-49 margin. President Trump’s acquittal appears all set for a final vote toward that end on Wednesday Will the final decision by the Senate undermine both Republicans and Democrats seeking re-election in the 2020 General Election? Is the Republican vote a Pyrrhic victory? Will Democrats depart the center stage quietly or will the harangue of impeachment issues continue to haunt the election process? Will the Senate decision to not move ahead with the impeachment of POTUS undermine Trump’s prospects or diminish them? Have Senate Republican undermined or embellished their re-election prospects. Are Republicans now totally in support of Pres. Trump? Is the party at one? Buttigieg said, “If the Senate is the jury right now, we are the jury tomorrow”. Are Democrats engaged in the process in the majority voters or is that still an unknown? The Democratic National Committee on Friday eliminated a fundraising requirement to qualify for the February debate in Las Vegas, potentially paving the way for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to make the stage for the first time. Recent polls show him at 9%. Does the DNC’s conduct suggest they are uncertain about the front runners?

David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel, and prolific author, the most recent is “Trump and the Jews” defines President Trump’s “Deal of the Century”. At issue is whether the framework is conducive to the parties? And we question if there are two or three perspectives to contemplate: Israel, PLO, Hamas? Is the timeline for adoption too short? Where do the parties presently stand? Are the prospects positive or negative? While the “Deal of the Century” is celebrated by some, demonized by others, has the animosity between the parties been exacerbated to the point of fomenting something short of war footing?

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international issues with commensurate analysis from 11:15am-12Noon.