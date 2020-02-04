Laborers Local 754 Endorses Senator David Carlucci in Congressional Race

NEW CITY, NY – Laborers Local 754 last week announced their support of State Senator David Carlucci to succeed Congresswoman Nita Lowey in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

Local 754 represents more than 300 members in Rockland County. Many work in construction on highways, roads, bridges, hospitals and schools throughout the Hudson Valley.

Laborers Local 754’s Business Manager, Stephen Reich said, “Senator David Carlucci has shown time and time again he is willing to take the hard road when it benefits his constituents and middle class working families. I can think of no better person to be an advocate in Washington for the people of the 17th Congressional District. I know he will be on the right side of all middle class working family issues.”

Senator David Carlucci has stood up for working families in New York by passing a $15 minimum wage law, 12 weeks of paid family leave, deductibility of union-dues, and policies to protect union members following the Janus decision.

“I am humbled to have the support of the hardworking brothers and sisters of Laborers Local 754,”said Congressional Candidate State Senator David Carlucci. “I am fighting to increase union membership, end right to work laws, stop union busting, protect striking worker’s rights, prevent wage theft, and ensure collective bargaining for living wages and quality affordable health care. We have much to get done, and with labor’s support, we will get there.”

Carlucci has previously been endorsed by labor heavyweights, Rockland County Building and Construction Trades Council (RCBCTC), IBEW Local Union 363, Teamsters Local 445, and IUOE Local 825.