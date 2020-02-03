Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10am ET

Guests and Listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry when staying on topic and  using the following call-in number:                      (347) 205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via … http://tobtr.com/s/11669364 

MOUNT VERNON, NY, and YONKERS, NY — Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard begins our broadcast day this Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10am. 

Thereafter, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris will engage in city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.

The broadcast day concludes at 12Noon.

 

