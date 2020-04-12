65 Inmates Released from Westchester County Jail on COVID-19 Concerns

District Attorney Scarpino Balances Health Concerns and Public Safety

WHITE PLAINS, NY — April 12, 2020 — In an effort to reduce the population at the Westchester County Jail to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the District Attorney has and is working closely with the Legal Aid Society of Westchester and privately retained criminal defense attorneys to review case files of inmates who may merit early release.

So far, 33 individuals have been released from the Westchester County Jail pursuant to stipulations executed by District Attorney Scarpino and Clare Degnan, Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Westchester as of April 10, 2020. Thirty-two (32) additional inmates incarcerated for violations of probation were released upon unopposed applications by defense counsel; presently totaling sixty-five (65). All of those released by stipulation had release dates on or before June 26, 2020 and were serving sentences of one year or less.

DA Scarpino said, “The health and safety of employees of the Westchester County Jail, Corrections Officers as well as those incarcerated is important. The release of inmates is an ongoing process. We are continuing to review requests from the defense bar for early release. We try to balance the need to reduce the jail population for health and safety inside the jail against the public safety as a whole.”

# # #

SOURCE: Helen Jonsen | Director of Public Information | Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.