YONKERS, NY — April 21, 2020 — The Westchester County Board of Elections deemed that out of 118 signatures garnered on behalf of nominating Yonkers City Court Judge candidates Judge Thomas Daly, Judge Brendan McGrath, and Verris B. Shako, Esq., each vying to be placed on the Independence Party line, were judged by the Westchester County Board of Elections (WCBoE) to be “Fatally Flawed” due to an omission required by NYS Election Law.

Designating Petitions are simply forms upon which a solicitor collects signatures from voters that are registered as, in this case, with the Independence Party. The minimum number of signatures garnered on behalf of each of the candidates noted above was eclipsed two-times fold.

Yet the Westchester County Board of Elections (WCBoE) deemed the list of signatures to be “Fatally Flawed”. The WCBoE, upon defining a list of signatures “Fatally Flawed” is seemingly the least grave circumstance because a “Fatally Flawed” list of signatures can be ameliorated / corrected, if attested to by the person submitting the list. What was initially advised to the Yonkers Tribune was that the list of names submitted called for each sheet of names collected to be designated by a number at the bottom of each sheet.

Despite the onerous designation, “Fatally flawed”, a legal term, can however be corrected as noted by the New York State Appellate Court decision of 1997.

The assertion by the WCBoE is that for every page of signatures submitted, each of those pages had to be designated as Page 1, Page 2, Page 3, Page 4, etc. Whether there was one name on any of the pages submitted, or 8 names, or 5 names per page was inconsequential. What matters is that each page is defined in numerical sequence. Each page that was submitted and was not designated with a numerical value on each of the said sheets was defined as a “Fatal Flaw”. Yet a “Fatal Law” can be “cured” if ameliorated, that is fixed, within a three-days time frame.

The decision is defined herein:

Page Numbers: The pages of a petition shall be numbered (Election Law § 6-134 [2]). While the failure to number the sheets of a petition will invalidate the petition (Braxton v Mahoney, 63 NY2d 691 [1984]), this defect is curable (Matter of Zulauf v Martin, 131 AD3d 656 [2d Dept 2015]; Election Law § 6-134 [2]; 9 NYCRR § 6215.7 [d]). Prior to 2015, there was a split in the appellate divisions. The Second 18 Department held in 1997 that no cure was permitted for a failure to number pages, and the longstanding rule of strict compliance with the page numbering requirement was upheld (Jaffe v Visconti, 242 AD2d 345 [2d Dept 1997], lv denied 90 NY2d 805 [1997]).

In contrast, the Third and Fourth Departments took the opposite view. “The three-day cure provision for designating petitions is available for technical violations of the regulations, including the omission of page numbers” (May v Daly, 254 AD2d 688 [4th Dept 1998], lv denied 92 NY2d 806 [1998]). The Third Department citing the May decision of the Fourth Department allowed the three-day cure provision of the election law to apply even when the page numbers were omitted (Bonnett v Miner, 275 AD2d 585 [3d Dept 2000]). In Zulauf, the Second Department recast its holding in Jaffe and now aligns to the Third and Fourth Department holdings (Zulauf at 656 [holding “[t]he addition of the three-day cure provision as part of the Ballot Access Law of 1996…has enabled candidates to correct technical errors, including the omission of page numbers” within the applicable period]).

The campaign representing Daly, McGrath, and Verris stipulated that the issue noted as “Fatally Flawed” was the be all and end all of their telling. Their contention is that had the issue been that the sheets submitted were not numbered, they could do nothing to ameliorate the issue, yet the 1197 NYS Appellate Court decision overrides their ignorance of the law, because as previously noted herein, the issue was “curable”, so why did they not “cure” the deficiency?

* Perhaps someone more astute than this reporter may be able to discern the basis for not “curing” the issue within three (3) days time from the presentation to the WCBoE by reviewing the pages submitted by the campaign of Daly, McGrath, and Verris. Am I missing something? If so. What?

