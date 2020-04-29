Ability Beyond’s “No Go Gala” Raises $465,000 to Help People With Disabilities

Successful Virtual Fundraiser Helps Defray Exorbitant Costs of COVID-19 Pandemic-

CHAPPAQUA, NY — April 29, 2020- — Ability Beyond has proven beyond a doubt that the show must go on – even during a pandemic! On Saturday, April 25, 2020 the non-profit organization that serves more than 3,000 individuals with disabilities across the Northeast region hosted its annual spring fundraiser – this year, reinvented as the “No Go Gala” and raised a total of $465,000. The event featured a live Giving Hour webcast with celebrity comedian Christine O’Leary from 6 to 7 p.m., who encouraged online viewers to donate by displaying a huge thermometer that tracked the event’s success in real time. Click onto the hyperlink below to see the live Giving Hour webcast in its entirety

https://vimeo.com/user97928018/review/412158601/d63e187963

Famous comedian Christine O’Leary tracks the success of donations received at Ability Beyond’s recent No Go Gala with real-time updates during a live streaming webcast. The month-long campaign raised $465,000 to assist the non-profit organization in its mission to help and service people with disabilities across Connecticut and New York. Photo by and courtesy of Ability Beyond.

Gala proceeds will directly help the organization’s Covid-19 relief efforts, ensuring that it can continue to safely provide care and support for its clients and families.

“Ability Beyond has been greatly impacted by Covid-19, with financial loses of over $40,000 per day,” said Jane Davis, President and CEO of Ability Beyond. “Our 900 staff on the frontlines are providing 24-hour care for over 450 full-time clients in our group homes. Plus, we are working to roll out digital virtual services to 2,000 homebound clients, ensuring their continued education and engagement.”

Davis also emphasizes that the non-profit has invested more than $100,000 of its own funds in Personal Protective Equipment to keep its staff and clients safe and has transformed its main headquarters to serve as a quarantine facility for those residents in need.

“Our annual spring fundraising campaign exceeded our expectations with the generous outpouring of support from our sponsors, donors and the general public for the entire month of April culminating in the No Go Gala event,” said Jane Davis, President and CEO of Ability Beyond. “During this difficult time, every dollar counts in helping us continue to operate safely and provide stability for our clients.”

The virtual event included a video message from Jane Davis, compelling messages from Board Chairman Gregory Smith, parents, and staff on the front lines caring for people who are ill, and public recognition of all sponsors and pre-pledged donations. Monetary donations are still be accepted until May 1st online atwww.abilitybeyond.givesmart.com or by mail to: Ability Beyond, Development Dept., 4 Berkshire Blvd, Bethel, CT 06801.

The evening was made possible by Diamond Sponsors Maplewood Senior Living and Colonial Automobile Group of Danbury, Platinum Sponsors Aramark, Bedoukian Research, Belimo, Mercer, Mutual of America, Rose & Kiernan Inc. and Synchrony Financial, plus many Gold, Silver and Bronze level supporters.

For over 60 years, Ability Beyond has led the way in providing independent housing, day programs, and award-winning employment initiatives that support and honor the dignity of people with developmental, intellectual, autism spectrum and mental health disabilities.

Ability Beyond is a 501{c} (3) organization headquartered in Bethel, CT and Chappaqua, NY. It provides a wide range of services for over 3,000 people with a disability that inhibits their activities of daily living — including numerous residential alternatives, employment training, career counseling, job placement services, cognitive and life skills instruction, clinical and therapeutic support, and volunteer and recreational activities. Today, its services extend throughout Connecticut and New York’s lower Hudson Valley. For more information about Ability Beyond go to www.AbilityBeyond.org.

# # #