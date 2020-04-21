A Column by Assemblyman Brian M. Kolb (R,C-Canandaigua)

ALBANY, NY — April 21, 2020 — Assemblyman Brian M. Kolb (R,C-Victor) and his Assembly Republican colleagues have released a comprehensive, regionally-based plan to re-open our economy upstate.

“Our plan rejects a one-size-fits-all mentality in favor of a common-sense, regional approach. We need to get back to work. Our families and communities depend on it. This plan calls for the kind of cooperation between the private and public sectors that will get our economy moving in the right direction,” said Kolb.

The “New York State Regional Restart” initiative would task a bipartisan panel of economic development and public health experts with developing a safe plan to phase out emergency economic restrictions.

“We have counties with low population densities, minuscule rates of infection and record unemployment claims on file. In some areas, policies that are saving lives in New York City might not be delivering anything other than financial hardship. The process of rebuilding our economy and restarting our normal lives needs to be targeted and strategic. One-size-fits-all isn’t going to cut it,” said Kolb.

1.2 million New Yorkers and counting have filed jobless claims. The economic standstill has created a state budget deficit estimated between $10 and $15 billion.

“The governor has touted his work collaborating with officials from neighboring states to develop plans for the greater metropolitan area. That’s all well and good, but we believe that the people we represent deserve a plan the works for them,” said Kolb.

SOURCE: Daniel LaFave | Communications | NYS Assemblyman Brian M. Kolb