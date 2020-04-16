Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Announces New COVID-19 Test Site in City of Yonkers Hotspot

YONKERS, NY— April 16, 2020 — Assemblyman Nader J. Sayegh is pleased to announce that the New York State Department of Health will begin operating a mobile COVID-19 test site at the St. John’s Riverside Hospital Parkcare Pavilion at 70 Ashburton Avenue beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 17th.

“I’d like to thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, and Governor Andrew Cuomo for collaborating to help Yonkers obtain this hard-fought test site,” said Assemblyman Sayegh. “This shouldn’t have taken this long. Southwest Yonkers was always predisposed to be an epicenter in the Westchester County hotspot. There’s no doubt in my mind that lives could’ve been saved if this site had been established sooner. Despite this, we are immensely grateful.”

According to the most recent numbers from the Westchester County Department of Health, Yonkers has over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public health experts agree this number would likely be much higher if widespread testing were more readily available.

“This test site is a big step forward in Westchester’s fight against COVID-19. Knowing how and where the virus spreads helps us flatten the curve and protect our communities,” said Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler.

Assemblyman Sayegh first highlighted the need for a mobile test site in the City of Yonkers approximately 27 days ago in a letter sent to the administration on March 20th, citing concerns for the city’s large senior population and the absence of a test site on the County’s western side. Since then, the City of Yonkers has emerged as the exurban epicenter in the New York metropolitan area.

Councilwoman Tasha Diaz, who voted for a resolution approving the establishment of a test-site in the City of Yonkers on April 15th said “As Yonkers now has the highest number of cases in Westchester, I am glad that we are getting a new testing site, and am thankful for the continued advocacy of Assemblyman Nader Sayegh and Senator Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. With an increase in testing that will now be done, this is another step to help minimize the spread of the virus.”

The New York State Department of Health will start reaching out to residents who have sought testing at the COVID-19 hotline beginning with Yonkers residents who live in the 10701 ZIP code and expand to residents who live in surrounding ZIP codes in the following days. The testing center will be open from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, 4/17 and hours will be subsequently expanded from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM beginning on Saturday, 4/18.

Yonkers residents who wish to get tested must make an appointment beforehand by calling the 24-hour New York State Department of Health hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to make arrangements. Residents who arrive without an appointment will be turned away. For any other COVID-19 related concerns, residents are invited to call the Westchester County Department of Health at 914-813-5000.

###

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh is the first Jordanian-American elected to the New York State Legislature. An Assemblyman representing the 90th District of Yonkers, Assemblyman Sayegh is also an attorney and retired educator with over 40 years of experience. Before his election to the New York State Assembly, he served as a Teacher, Adjunct College Professor, School Principal, President of Yonkers Public Schools Board of Trustees, and President of the New York State Conference of Big Five School Districts.

###

SOURCE: Roberto Williams | Communications Director | NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh