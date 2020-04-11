Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Today Announced the Demise of His Mother Jalilah Sayegh from COVID-19 Complications

YONKERS, NY — April 11, 2020 – Assemblyman Nader J. Sayegh is saddened to announce that his mother, Jalilah Sayegh passed away Early this Saturday morning, April 11th, at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers from complications suspected to have been derived from COVID-19.

“Jalilah was the Matriarch of our family, and was loved and respected by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her,” said Assemblyman Sayegh. “To know her, was to love her. She led our family with grace and unshakeable faith. I will miss her greatly.”

Jalilah Sayegh was born in 1929 in Al-Mafraq, Jordan. She emigrated to the United States in 1957 with her late husband, Jamil M. Sayegh. After his untimely passing in 1965, she raised eight loving and successful children as a widowed mother.

Jalilah Sayegh was also heavily involved in her community, having co-founded the Yonkers Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in 1966.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The family has not yet made formal funeral or memorial arrangements. A public ceremony to celebrate Jalilah’s life will be arranged at a later date.

“On behalf of the entire Sayegh family, we want to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time,” said Assemblyman Sayegh. “Our family has suffered a monumental loss, but we believe that heaven has gained an angel and that we will one day meet again.”

###

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh is the first Jordanian-American elected to the New York State Legislature. An Assemblyman representing the 90th District of Yonkers, Assemblyman Sayegh is also an attorney and retired educator with over 40 years of experience. Before his election to the New York State Assembly, he served as a Teacher, Adjunct College Professor, School Principal, President of Yonkers Public Schools Board of Trustees, and President of the New York State Conference of Big Five School Districts.

# # #

SOURCE: Roberto Williams | NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Aide