Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Urges Federal Representatives to Support Loan Forgiveness for Medical Professionals Responding to COVID-19 Pandemic

YONKERS, NY— April 7, 2020 — Assemblyman Nader J. Sayegh (D-Yonkers-AD90) is encouraging Federal Representatives in the New York delegation to support loan forgiveness for Medical Professionals responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Across New York and the country, our Medical Professionals are putting their health at risk to address the growing needs of New Yorkers and help suppress this pandemic,” said Assemblyman Sayegh. “Now more than ever, we should be looking after those who are sacrificing themselves to look after all of us, and part of that is ensuring that they aren’t encumbered with outsized and unreasonable debt.”

Assemblyman Sayegh noted that many other officials have likened the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic to that of a herculean wartime effort, with Medical Professionals serving on the front lines of the outbreak, abandoning traditional safety measures and working around the clock to address the needs of the exponentially growing number of patients in New York State and across the country. Sayegh also expressed support for the establishment of a federal program akin to the G.I. Bill (Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944) which provided educational benefits to service members, veterans, and their dependents.

“We’re hearing from our Doctors and Healthcare Heroes who are working on the front lines of this pandemic and overwhelmed with loans carrying exorbitantly high-interest rates that have even doubled their principal amount. Many of these borrowers are now the sole income earners in their households after the economic turmoil that this virus has brought forth. We can do better.”

Assemblyman Sayegh also noted that many Medical Professionals have paid into the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for years and have decided to serve high-need areas that are being disproportionately impacted by the outbreak but are concerned that their applications will be rejected at the end of their term of service.

“The Medical Professionals tending to the needs of our friends and neighbors in community hospitals that are being disproportionately impacted by this virus have foregone opportunities in lower-risk areas that would’ve yielded them more because they want to give back. They want to be there for the people that need them most. Their selflessness and altruism shouldn’t be forgotten. If they weren’t there, we wouldn’t stand a fighting chance. The terms of their loan forgiveness program must be guaranteed.”

Assemblyman Sayegh urged federal lawmakers to support a measure that would provide loan forgiveness to these Medical Professionals in the present and upcoming stimulus bills that Congress is expected to take into consideration in response to the outbreak. Assemblyman Sayegh noted that most Medical Professionals were excluded from receiving any benefits in the previous stimulus bills which were passed by Congress.

“While most New Yorkers are adhering to social distancing restrictions to stop the spread of this contagion, we should express profound gratitude to the men and women who are doing everything they can to ensure that our loved ones and neighbors don’t perish from this blight. Thanks to their tireless efforts, we know we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before. It’s time for us to return the favor to today’s heroes.”

###

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh is the first Jordanian-American elected to the New York State Legislature. An Assemblyman representing the 90th District of Yonkers, Assemblyman Sayegh is also an attorney and retired educator with over 40 years of experience. Before his election to the New York State Assembly, he served as a Teacher, Adjunct College Professor, School Principal, President of Yonkers Public Schools Board of Trustees, and President of the New York State Conference of Big Five School Districts.