YONKERS, NY — April 16, 2020 — YPD Det. Billy Sullivan was a giant of a man, stature and demeanor. He had to know himself very well, because despite his size he was not threatening or intimidating in any way. He was respectful, inviting, honest, and hard-working. Shirking responsibility, no matter how challenging, was not a concept he allowed to undermine his resolve to accomplish that from which others would shrink. He gave no excuses; he always did what he was tasked to do. He came from a family who must have forged an ingrained ethical resolve in every sinew of his being. He conducted his life purposefully, graciously, and quietly; devoid of false bravado. Upon reflection, I suspect he was not even aware that he stood taller than most among whom he stood. He was also honest to a fault, an attribute too infrequently recognized among many who cower in fear. But, no! Not “Sulli”.

His maker ripped him from our world during Holy Week. He was pained by a long list of maladies for a long time. Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller and Yonkers Deputy Police Chief Chris Sapienza, despite their feigned “not knowing”, while the entire department did know, if they followed Center for Disease Control guidelines, as they are required by law, “Sulli” may still be with us today. But both chose to not ascribe to the legal conduct demanded of them.

Others in the Yonkers Police Department would ride “Sulli” roughshod, knowing he would not lose his gentlemanly demeanor, despite the crude attempts to intimidate him. He never challenged the hierarchy of sycophants that sensed he could see past their false ploys and subterfuge. “Sulli” knew the score. He never berated or diminished those who held a lower rank than he; just as he respected his “superiors” who may have held a higher “title”, but were worth less than the dirt under his nails.

A memorial escort of grand proportion would be cobbled together on Easter Sunday in honor of “Sulli” under orders and threat of implied retribution by the debauched and disrespectful Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller, and his cohort in “crime” Yonkers Police Benevolent Association President Det. Keith Olson.

While the men and women in “Blue” attended the last tribute to “Sulli” at the 4th Precinct dressed in their blue uniforms emblazoned with gold colored stitching, accompanied by others in suits and ties, the lowest of the low among the YPD was none other than Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller who showed up in blue jeans, a jacket that must have been borrowed from someone thrice his girth, and green sneakers perfect for a man green with envy of the man he knowingly sent to his death.

“Sulli” had many years of earned seniority. He was also a one-time Trustee of the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association. But “Sulli” became persona non grata because P.C. Mueller realized that “Sulli” could read him as would a child smitten by a fairy tale. Once PBA Pres. Det. Olson came to know of his BFF (best friend forever) Mueller bearing a grudge against “Sulli”. Despite the fact that “Sulli” sought Olson’s assistance to not be assigned to the “coronavirus” street detail unit, Olson informed “Sulli” that he could not run interference on “Sulli’s” behalf because Mueller was in charge. The temerity of Olson to dismiss “Sulli” with such insolence, devoid of compassion, because for Olson, his rotund world revolves around him gaining more power, so he scoffs at the law and protocol, despite knowing, or should be knowledgable of the law. then again, these two are at the top of the YPD heap.

Olson and Mueller were well aware that “Sulli” suffered from heart disease, Diabetes, elevated blood pressure, and overweight concerns. “Sulli” was susceptible to the predatory capacity of the coronavirus. “Sulli” was caught by coronavirus and became another one of its victims. I would suspect that when “Sulli” was advised by Olson that he could not / would not intercede upon his behalf with Mueller, it was as debilitating as being hit in the solar plexus, toppled by the pain, and their “I don’t give a damn” insolence. “Sulli” was betrayed by his associates in the most heinous manner. Mueller and Olson had to know that sending “Sulli” to the streets would in no time have him succumb to the coronavirus. “Sulli’s” epitaph was written long before he died.

Since his death, Mayor Mike Spano spoke reverentially about the days when he and “Sulli” attended school together. They were school chums. Yet even before “Sulli’s” demise, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano remained silent. To be fair, perhaps Mayor Spano, was neither informed by P.C. Mueller, nor PBA Pres. Det. Olson, that they were placing “Sulli” on his last march before his maker would salvage him from the humiliation he suffered from the likes of Mueller and Olson. How could Mayor Mike Spano be so blinded to their causing “Sulli’s” anguish from their self-serving power grab over Mayor Spano’s 8 plus years years in office, and unashamedly allowed to hurt one of his own men in Blue to his last days?

It is outrageous that the likes of Yonkers PBA Pres. Keith Olson and YPD P.C. John Mueller are permitted to run roughshod over the women and men in Blue. While their tandem approach to raise and elevate their future prospects are evident, the fact that Mayor Mike Spano’s Administration remains silent to their undermining “power grabs” is certain to eviscerate Mike Spano’s legacy in Yonkers and thwart any aspirations he may harbor for elected office in another capacity. Mayor Spano may in fact tarnish and diminish the “Spano” name for his own progeny’s future consideration. Sooner rather than later Mayor Mike Spano’s capacity to govern in a forthright manner will be undermined by the men he has permitted to “run the show”.

Lest anyone misconstrue anything written herein, recognize that the highest echelon of the City of Yonkers’ governing bodies permitted Yonkers Police Department, Yonkers Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services to go to work without Personal Protection Equipment (PPE’s) as was required for the job the were engaged. The Office of Emergency Management never procured the necessary Personal Protection Equipment (PPE’s) to arm first responders with the most prudent and efficacious best practice constructs presently known to science as the fight continues to undermine and subdue the capacity of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Even so, Director Michael Mosiello of the Yonkers Office of Emergency Management Never procured the equipment to protect all of Yonkers First Responders, yet the Friends and Family sycophant is still employed, and in,y so he can get a 20-years pension despite his not performing to safeguard Yonkers First Responders. One must wonder what happened to the budget allocated OEM all these years. It seems the OEM coffers are bare. It seems a propitious time for Director Mosiello to ask for a donation from his father, the former New York State Assemblyman Jewelry Store owner for a donation. When the jewelry store was failing, they dumped Michael Mosiello on the City of Hills where less and less is on the level.

P. C. John Mueller, and PBA Pres. Det. Keith Olson may delude themselves to believe they would be able to wash their hands with soap and water, or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer yet their woe is similar to Act 5, Scene 1 of Shakespeare’s tragic play, ‘Macbeth.’ William Shakespeare had sometime in the first decade of the 16th Century written the play about a Scottish lord, Macbeth, and his ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth, analogous to the tag team Mueller and Olson. The main plot centers around their intense desire for power and how far they are willing to go to attain this power as does the present telling of the power hungry Mueller and Olson

The ‘Out, damned spot’ speech occurs in Act 5, Scene 1 of Macbeth and reveals Lady Macbeth’s subconscious feelings and goes to illustrate some of the themes, motifs, and symbols of the play as it describes the play now be acted out in the 21sr Century to a tee. In the Shakespearean scene, we find Lady Macbeth sleepwalking through the castle, hallucinating and rubbing her hands together as if she is washing them.

She says: Out, damned spot! Out, I say! – One: two: why, then, ’tis time to do’t. – Hell is murky! – Fie, my lord, fie! a soldier, and afeard? What need we fear who knows it, when none can call our power to account? – Yet who would have thought the old man to have had so much blood in him?

YPD NOT Abiding by CDC Guidelines Became “Sulli’s”Death Sentence



On April 9th, the Captains, Lieutenants, and Sergeants Association (C.L.S.A.) membership received the following email. That email was intercepted by the Yonkers Tribune. The email distributed below attests that all members of the CLSA were aware of the CDC guidelines, but that the Yonkers Police Commissioner did not follow CDC directives and one man has paid for their arrogance with his life. “Sorry” doesn’t cut it. City Hall should expect a lawsuit sooner than later!

“Hello all, as most if not all of you are aware, Det. William Sullivan has been admitted into the ICU as a result of complications due to the Coronavirus. From what I understand, Sully has underlying medical conditions and should have been placed off duty due to CDC guidelines. (See link below}. If you are in the high risk category, please notify your supervisor or Medical Control for further instructions.

“Please be safe and keep Sully in your prayers.”

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html *

* This guidance should have been issued to all first responders from the moment Coronavirus (COVID-19) was recognized to be deadly. Another department in the City of Yonkers that dropped the ball, this time it was Yonkers Medical Control. Death was invited into our collective ranks by their individual and and collective ignorance and non-caring demeanor. They have each proven their incompetence and yet they continue to be permitted the station and responsibility to which they are not equipped which is detrimental to the women and men in Blue and likewise to the residents of the City of Yonkers.

The Catalysts that Continue to Undermine and Suffocate Yonkersites and the Conduct of the City of Yonkers Are Too Many

NOT KNOWING claims, feigned ignorance, lack of compassion, are some of the ingredients denying culpability that have thrived and evolved in a deleterious manner in the City of Yonkers for too many years, likely since the 1950’s. Yet more than anything else, budget concerns are driving the outcomes epitomized by “Sulli’s” demise. It was cruel and avoidable.

Many lives have been effected and lost to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? The last similar pandemic took over 100 years ago, it was called the Spanish Flu in those days, given that name for having first been diagnosed by Spanish Doctors. Many communities were clearly caught flat-footed by the invisible capacity of the pandemic.

Yonkers, a struggling city in so many ways long before this pandemic seems to have a propensity to finding an alternate “solution” that runs contrary to “best practices”, and is known as the “ Yonkers Way”. Toward that end, I remembered a 1960s tv sitcom that reminded me of Mayor Mike Spano. The sitcom was Hogan’s Heroes. One of the character was that of Sergeant Hans Schultz, played by John Banner, although clumsy and inept, he was an extremely affable man. The tv sitcom is set in a prisoners of war (POW) camp in 1942. Some of the best comedic lines expressed by Sgt. Schultz were, “I know nahsing (nothing), I see nahsing. It was an attempt at making the word sound German which it is not. “Klum” and “garnichts” are two German words for nothing. How the contrivance of “nahsing” came about is beyond me, but funny anyway. What is most interesting about the Sgt. Schultz character is that he does know the score, he is simply attempting to survive the largesse of the prisoners who bribe him with chocolates and jams, and his Kommandant Colonel Wilhelm Klink. Mayor Mike Spano cannot hide even if he “does not know the score”. He has set the tone and facilitates the debauchery that he permits while at the helm in the City of Yonkers. It would be wise to put an end to this calamity.

Those at the helm in Yonkers had a hand in bringing about much that cannot be celebrated. That was then. Now, with 8 years under his belt, the legacy of corruption in Yonkers continues unabated. Yonkers has become a marriage of political hacks and dirty union officials. Yonkers PBA President Det. Olson can just about do everything and anything from targeting civilians and their families to targeting Yonkers Police Officers with false allegations, corroborate internal incidents with a flagrant disregard to the United States Constitution with the help of politicians. Some of these acts have been uncovered and spoken about but the power of lobbying cash from the Yonkers PBA, and the Yonkers CLSA have thus far kept the Spano table setting intact.

After some 15 plus years of one of the most controversial PBA President’s in the history of the Yonkers Police Department, Olson struggled, pushed, and bought a Yonkers Police Commissioner spot for a person as clueless and inept as John Mueller who seems to be struggling with himself. Mueller lacks the right stuff: he wallows in exacting his wrath because of a presumed slight by others of him; he camouflages his lack of leadership capacity, by instituting one failed solution after another, and he has pushed the women and men in Blue to fear him, rather than respect him. None of those aspects of his demeanor endear him to the YPD rank and file, and even his photo-ops are no longer as effective as in they once were with Yonkersites.

It is important to recognize that Mueller does not possess “the right stuff”. He didn’t have “the right stuff” when the pandemic reared it’s wrath. If he had “the right stuff”, many who have and will continue to die could have lived. The lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) should have been within his sights. yet he was blind to the YPD’s lack of responsiveness. CompStat is no longer used. Mueller trashed it in order to cut costs, instead, it will be proven that without CompStat crime will rise. Just because the YPD Communications Office is not permitted to inform Yonkersites about all police issues that take place, the semblance of safety and order may be a plausible takeaway for some, but even plausible circumstances cannot quell the crime rates that have exploded since first officially advised by WCDA Anthony Scarpino, Jr., who on March 5, 2020 informed radio listeners that the crime rate had increased by 39 percent. I shudder to contemplate it is today hovering near the 50 percentile.

Yonkers political elite continue to turn a blind eye to what is taking under their watch. They dismiss and ignore allegations and incidents they are aware of, but look elsewhere as political cash, and double agent community activist patrol their “world” quick to snitch on the unsuspecting “friends” and colleagues. The game is played to gain a leg up for a job for a family member. You have to pay one way or another to play in Yonkers. The place where the most evolved, yet camouflaged Quid Pro Quo dynamic is recognized every day.

Putting aside that John Mueller and Keith Olson have been and currently are in legal lawsuits are one of those flags that any other normal municipality would have been reluctant confirming such men because even though Mueller qualified on paper, he does not qualify as a competent leader. In Mueller’s case, he has the untrustworthy misinformation his drinking best friend forever buddy Keith Olson to help shape his outlandish impulsive handling of the day to day operations of the Yonkers Police Department.

Sadly, William Sullivan Sr. did what every other cop would have done. He put on his uniform after sources report that Mueller told “Sulli” that he was cutting off available legitimate overtime in the office of the Intelligence Unit where he so proudly served. Sullivan like so many other police officers across the United States was gearing up to retire from a police department and city that failed him.

Mueller has been on a roll terminating Police Officers at a feverish pace. He has axed Police Officers who have suffered injury in the job for various reasons. despite the legitimacy of their individual and collective claims, we presume Olson made a deal with the devil to reduce the budget that was out of wack because even though the P.C. mueller now wants overtime to be reduced to no more than 20 hours when necessary, and not be a pension padding scheme, yet Mueller chose to make sure he could continue the scam. As Police Chief Mueller had the capacity to decide who would or would not get OT. John Mueller’s brother Michael Mueller’s last paycheck showed he earned 59 hours over the last two week of his employment. Now that John Mueller is the Police Commissioner he wants to reduce the pension bloating scale he embellished to the “friends and family” network.

He recently convinced Police Officers to work a 12 hours shift each of two days, and yet they would be paid 40 hours straight pay for those 24 hours. On the sly however, should there be a need in the Narcotics Unit, for example, the P.O. Finishing his/her 12 hour shift would be permitted to work another two hours or three hours or 4 hours at time-and-a-half pay. This concept, another wacko concept by Mueller is unsustainable and will be proven so over time. Beside the money issue, this sort of gimmickry will breed internal corruption, low morale, already clearly evident, and put citizens and officers in danger.

Mueller’s fetish and obsession to cut and adhere to saving on overtime seems to have forced “Sulli” to put on his uniform despite the fact that CDC Guidelines would have forbidden him to be assigned to the streets because of his physical condition. Under Mueller’s chain of command he should have known the governance demanded of the YPD by the CDC. Yonkers P.C. Mueller should have known the CDC regulations, but even if he should protest not knowing, ignorance is not an excuse.

P.C. Mueller’s directives have eviscerated patrol cars throughout the the city. Not even in Getty Square.

P.C. Mueller and PBA Pres. Olson are failing the rank and file and undermining the City of Yonkers.

The fact that crime statistics are not released on a daily basis does not reduce the unreported crimes that occur, even though they still take place, Yonkers Police Communications Department maintains its silence.