The Metamorphosis Took From June 17, 2019 to April 21, 2020 to Reveal Itself

Since June 17, 2019, the day that P.O. McDonough was brought back to life, he was sequester in a half-way house, a rehabilitation venue to which as far as the Yonkers Tribune is concerned only Yonkers PBA President Det. Keith Olson was aware. So from mid-June 2019, P.O. Mcdonough was drawing a salary. Prior to March 13th, Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller designated that P.O. McDonough would be returned to duty. The construct of being returned to duty must take place 30 days before a decision is made over whether to return an officer to duty, or to terminate that individual. The 30 days period that must lapse before a decision is made is the time period when the officer, in this case P.O. McDonough was not paid. When P.C. Mueller decided not to terminate him, he was returned to duty. It is evident that McDonough is a member of the “friends and family” network. What is so perplexing about P.O. McDonough that his past conduct is analogous to another person who in 2010 or 2011 was vying to become a Yonkers Police Officer.

In those days she was known as Linda Rios. The investigator assigned to her case was YPD Det. Ray Montero. In order for Ms. Rios to comply with standards demanded of every officer, she was requested to hand in her most recent returns, but she failed to comply. Ms. Rios chose not to supply Det. Montero with the required pertinent information and records.

She decided to call then Captain John Mueller directly, bypassing Det. Montero, asserting that Montero was holding up her application. When Mueller approached Montero with Ms. Rios’ allegations, Montero advised that she had yet to supply the requested documents in order to complete the candidate days after that conversation between. Interior and Mueller, Rios’ file was taken from Montero’s desk and Montero was relieved of his investigation responsibility of Rios.

Rios was pushed threw by Captain Mueller and eventually was assigned to the 4th Precinct about the same time that Mueller was transferred to the same precinct. She was apparently injured on duty and went out injured long-term. Upon her return, she was assigned to the “Property Clerk Unit” where the responsibilities of the “property clerk” is to tabulate all confiscated paraphernalia by police personnel upon arrest, e.g. wallet, cash, contraband of any kind, guns/rifles, etc

It was alleged that Rios had opened sealed drug paraphernalia that was sealed in plastic. She allegedly opened and allegedly removed some of the contents which was recognized by other investigators.

Sometime after that investigation, she was out on sick leave. Ironically she never returned to active duty and was terminated by now Police Commissioner Mueller years after her appointment.

When McDonough arrived at the 3rd Precinct he stayed in the patrol car while his partner filed their paperwork. An unknown, uniformed officer arrived onto the precinct parking lot. It was he who found McDonough slumped in the driver’s seat; out cold. It took 3 Narcan canisters to resuscitate him back to life. The first responders to attend McDonough were Yonkers Fire Department personnel.

It was later learned that P.O. McDonough responded to a call of a possible drug overdose. During that investigation, drug contraband was also recovered and taken by the YPD Officers. it was alleged that not all of the drugs recovered were accounted for. This may have allegedly caused McDonough to come under the influence of the drugs seized which should have been recovered evidence during a routine police investigations.

So it seems McDonough and Rios had similar deficiencies in conduct and both seemed to suffer a drug dependence. Despite the similarities, and despite the fact that McDonough was not as attractive as Linda Rios, McDonough was not terminated from employment with the YPD. Evidently a “Friends & Family” connection.

Linda Rios, known only by that name, was eventually terminated as Linda Daly. It is surprising that for all her time as a Police Officer she was known as Linda Rios, yet she was terminated as Linda Daly.

Despite the intent of the Friends and Family Network to hold onto P.O. McDonough with the YPD. P.C. Mueller had issued a memo dated April 13th that he would be “reinstated” as of April 14th.

Yet on April 21st official notice was issued stating the P.C. McDonough had resigned.

By resigning from the Yonkers Police Department, despite his conduct worthy of being terminated, the Friends and Family Network permitted him to resign and thereby affording him the opportunity to seek employment with another police department possible.

