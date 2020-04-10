Read the Rest of the UNTOLD Story

YONKERS, NY — April 9, 2020 — A gunshot in the apartment of a woman who resides at 312 Schroeder culminated in the death of 56-year old Mark Patton before Yonkers Police arrived at the scene. The alleged gunman had fled the premises before the police entered the apartment. They arrived to find Mark Patton shot in the groin, laying in a congealing pool of blood. It is surmised that when the bullet was fired, it pierced the femoral artery.

The woman who resides at the Schroeder Street apartment is said to have informed YPD that the assailant, Eric Greer, Upon entering the premises came to realize that the unnamed woman had allegedly engaged in a sexual act. The woman pleaded with Eric Greer that he believe he had caught her being raped.

Caught, Patton got up and allegedly pulled up his pants. The woman allegedly told YPD that Eric Greer said he should shoot his penis off. Patton dropped his pants and dared Greer to do so. Greer missed, shooting Patton in the femoral artery.

A “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) advisement was made. The Westchester Country Police Department of Public Safety on the Taconic Parkway near the area of Route 117 discovered Eric Greer driving.

No murder weapon was found on Eric Greer’s person or in the car he Was driving,