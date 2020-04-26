Books In Hands: Traveling in Stories; While Staying Safe at Home

The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival, Barnes & Noble, One Book Westchester, End Book Deserts Partner To Bring Books to School Districts Across Westchester County

CHAPPAQUA, NY — April 25, 2020 – Books In Hands is a GoFundMe campaign to support economically challenged students throughout Westchester County. With little or no access to books (and wifi) in any format Books In Hands plans to place 5000 packets in the hands of students as directed by the hardest hit school districts in Westchester County.

Organized by The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival (CCBF) with the help of One Book Westchester, and End Book Deserts with the support of Barnes & Noble and participating local authors, bags of age-appropriate books selected by teachers in each of the districts will be distributed to students, when families receive weekly grocery packs. The goal is to make the first book packets available as quickly as possible with a plan to have 5000 packets distributed by mid-May. Books in Hands wants to assure that kids all over Westchester have access to books while they are distant learning from home.

The first school districts to receive book bags will be Mount Vernon City School District and White Plains Public Schools with hopeful expansion in the coming weeks to students in Ossining, Yonkers and Mt. Kisco public schools.

To donate to the Books In Hand Program, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/books-in-hands-in-westchester-county

