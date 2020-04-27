Brady: United Against Gun Violence Endorses Eliot Engel for Congress

NEW YORK, NY — April 27, 2020 — One of the nation’s preeminent gun violence prevention organizations, Brady: United Against Gun Violence (Brady), has endorsed Congressman Eliot Engel in his bid for re-election.

“Eliot Engel has championed gun violence prevention throughout his time in Congress, working to make New York and all of our communities safer,” said Brady President Kris Brown. “From introducing the Safe Gun Storage Act of 2019, enabling the creation of federal standards for safe storage devices to end family fire, to co-leading the Prevent Crime and Terrorism Act, which would prevent the misguided transfer of arms export licensing away from the State Department, Rep. Engel has shown that he understands the need to prevent gun violence in all of its forms. He is an essential partner in this work who is not afraid to act. Brady is proud to endorse Rep. Eliot Engel for re-election.”

“The scourge of gun violence has ravaged our communities for far too long. I am deeply honored to have the support of Brady, one of the nation’s most prominent and effective gun violence prevention advocacy groups,” Congressman Engel said. “Whether it’s been working together to institute tougher gun storage standards, ban armor piercing bullets, or re-institute the assault weapons ban, Brady has always been a tremendous partner in the fight to end gun violence and save lives. As gun sales grow exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, our work is more important than ever.”

A member of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Engel has a long and distinguished record of fighting for tougher gun laws in America. He has a lifetime “F” rating from the National Rifle Association and has been a leader in Congress in introducing and supporting legislation designed to restrict gun violence:

Engel authored the SAFE GUN STORAGE ACT with Representative Pramila Jayapal, creating common-sense regulations for firearm safes and locks.

Co-sponsored the BIPARTISAN BACKGROUND CHECKS ACT, groundbreaking legislation mandating universal background checks. Eliot dedicated his vote to pass the legislation to Shamoya McKenzie and Michael Nolan, two young residents of Mount Vernon and Yonkers who lost their lives to gun violence.

Co-sponsored the DISARM HATE ACT to end the sale of guns to those who have been convicted of a hate crime.

Has worked to pass legislation to ban the sale of guns to anyone convicted of domestic violence.

Participated in the gun safety filibuster sit-in on the House floor.

Introduced legislation banning the sale of armor piercing bullets.

Co-Sponsored of the ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN.

Co-Sponsored of the RESOURCES FOR VICTIMS OF GUN VIOLENCE ACT.

Introduced the PREVENT CRIME AND TERRORISM ACT to maintain the State Department’s regulatory authority over firearm exports.

Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY) is seeking re-election in the 16th District of New York, including the north Bronx and southern Westchester. The son of an ironworker and a homemaker, born in the Bronx and raised in public housing, Rep. Engel is a major progressive Democratic leader who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee and has fought for the rights of women, organized labor, immigrants, our minority communities, and LGBTQ Americans for three decades. Learn more at https://engelforcongress.com/story/