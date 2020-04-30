Celebrate Education on Cinco De Mayo with Charter School of Educational Excellence!

WHITE PLAINS, NY — April 30, 2020 — In light of the current health crisis, we have decided to postpone our awards reception to September 30, 2020.

However, we invite you to join us on May 5th from 5:30 to 7 pm for a Virtual Celebration!

So dress up, log in and join us on ZOOM for a fun night of music and praise for education!

This virtual dance party will feature music by DJ Louie.

You’ll have a chance to win prizes for “the best looking margarita” and “the best zoom background” and more!

Click on the invite below to join the party. 

By participating in our on-line celebration, you give Charter School of Educational Excellence (CSEE) permission to stream and record the event. We can’t wait to see you there!  Call 914-747-0519 for information.

 

To join the party please click this link: https://tinyurl.com/CSEECinco

 

