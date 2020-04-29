Chris Fink Announces Environment Part of his Three-Part “SEE Forward” Program

Chris Fink

PELHAM, NY — April 29, 2020 — Chris  Fink, Democratic  Candidate  in the  June  23rd  Primary for NY’s 16th  Congressional  District, announced last  week his  three-part  plan, “SEE  Forward”,  to address our most  urgent  Social, Environmental  and  Economic  (SEE) issues. Last  week, Fink announced his Economic  response  and today he  is  unveiling the  Environmental  component  of this  plan.

“Air pollution rates  in New  York City have  dropped by at  least  25% during the  COVID-19 crisis. I want  to keep this  trend moving forward as  we  begin to emerge  back into the  public  square.  We can do this  by, among others, using lessons  learned from  adapting to working from  home, for those  who can, as  well  as  curtailing air travel. 

“Beyond advancing productivity while  working from  home, we  have  seen reduced air and other forms  of travel  through the  use  of electronic  communication technologies  that  are  currently in widespread use.  We  also need to move  toward further regulation of airlines  so that  planes  fly with a  minimum  number of passengers  and we  eliminate  underused flight  patterns.  

“As  our roads  reopen, we  need to convert  our transportation sector from  fossil-fuel  based to electric,”  Fink says. “Our electric  transportation network is  only as  effective  at  reducing carbon emissions  as  the  way we  generate  the  underlying power to move  people  and products.

“In addition to mitigating the  climate  crisis, making a  rapid transition to renewable  energy for heat, power, and transportation will  have  an enormous  positive  impact  on lower income communities.  These  communities  have  been hardest  hit  by the  covid-19 pandemic  due  to higher air pollution, whether it’s  because  of heavy cargo truck traffic  in their neighborhoods  or a  nearby fossil  fuel  based power plant. Everyone  in this  District  and in this  country – no matter their zipcode  – deserves  to breathe  clean air, and I will  fight  to make  this  happen.” 

Fink has  worked for over 30 years  with municipal  governments  to build green power plants. Over the  course  of his  career, he  has  helped build over 50 carbon-neutral  power plants  across  the country and is  considered a  leading expert  on clean energy. “We  can get  to a  nationwide  carbon neutral  power grid by 2040,”  Fink states. “We  have  to do so.  This  is  critical  for the  environment, and building these  plants  during the  recovery will  add needed jobs  in New  York and across  the country.”

SOURCE: Melissa Eustace | Communications | Chris Fink for Congress (NY-16).

 

 

 

