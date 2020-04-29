Chris Fink Announces Environment Part of his Three-Part “SEE Forward” Program

PELHAM, NY — April 29, 2020 — Chris Fink, Democratic Candidate in the June 23rd Primary for NY’s 16th Congressional District, announced last week his three-part plan, “SEE Forward”, to address our most urgent Social, Environmental and Economic (SEE) issues. Last week, Fink announced his Economic response and today he is unveiling the Environmental component of this plan.

“Air pollution rates in New York City have dropped by at least 25% during the COVID-19 crisis. I want to keep this trend moving forward as we begin to emerge back into the public square. We can do this by, among others, using lessons learned from adapting to working from home, for those who can, as well as curtailing air travel.

“Beyond advancing productivity while working from home, we have seen reduced air and other forms of travel through the use of electronic communication technologies that are currently in widespread use. We also need to move toward further regulation of airlines so that planes fly with a minimum number of passengers and we eliminate underused flight patterns.

“As our roads reopen, we need to convert our transportation sector from fossil-fuel based to electric,” Fink says. “Our electric transportation network is only as effective at reducing carbon emissions as the way we generate the underlying power to move people and products.

“In addition to mitigating the climate crisis, making a rapid transition to renewable energy for heat, power, and transportation will have an enormous positive impact on lower income communities. These communities have been hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic due to higher air pollution, whether it’s because of heavy cargo truck traffic in their neighborhoods or a nearby fossil fuel based power plant. Everyone in this District and in this country – no matter their zipcode – deserves to breathe clean air, and I will fight to make this happen.”

Fink has worked for over 30 years with municipal governments to build green power plants. Over the course of his career, he has helped build over 50 carbon-neutral power plants across the country and is considered a leading expert on clean energy. “We can get to a nationwide carbon neutral power grid by 2040,” Fink states. “We have to do so. This is critical for the environment, and building these plants during the recovery will add needed jobs in New York and across the country.”

