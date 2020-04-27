Chris Fink Announces His Three-Part Program to Address the COVID-19 Crisis

PELHAM, NY — April 27, 2020 — Chris Fink, Democratic Candidate in the June 23rd Primary for NY’s 16th Congressional District, announced his three-part plan to address our most urgent social, environmental and economic issues. As so many people in the district are concerned about their immediate financial stability, Fink announced the economic component of his plan on the morning of April 22nd on WHYT’s Westchester on the Level with host Hezi Aris.

“First, looking back at the recently enacted Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), people wonder why 90% of small businesses have received no aid, while Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Harvard University got millions of dollars. That is why I will audit every single payment the federal government made and demand repayment from restaurant chains with more than four locations and public corporations with more than 50 shareholders. I will get these taxpayer dollars back, with interest,” Fink said.

“Second, we need to create jobs to replace those that are permanently lost. We have a historic moment to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure while our roads and bridges are empty. We also need to educate the public on clean energy jobs that will become available as we transition to a green economy. Let’s prepare people to go back to work right now.” Noting that it is Earth Day, Fink stressed that there remains much work to do to mitigate the climate crisis, and that we must use this opportunity to get people back to work rebuilding our transportation infrastructure in a smarter way that does less environmental damage, as well as building renewable energy infrastructure.

“And third, we need a more equitable tax code to generate revenue from those who can best afford it. For too long, tax policy has benefited the wealthy and special interests. Now we need every dollar in our economy to benefit working people, not passive shareholders who pay less in taxes than average Americans. Right now, with the financial need so great, politicians must close corporate loopholes and provide relief for those who truly need it,” Fink added.

SOURCE: Melissa Eustace | Communications | Chris Fink for Congress (NY-16).