City of Yonkers Budget Hearing Schedule – Monday, May 4 to June 1, 2020

CITY OF YONKERS BUDGET HEARING SCHEDULE
All hearings will be held Virtually Pursuant to Gov. Cuomo’s Executive Order – 202.1 and subject to change
Monday, May 4th
4:00 – 4:30 … Overview of Proposed Budget
4:30 – 6:00 … General Revenues
…………………. (Special Taxes / State Aid / Water Fund / Sewer Fund
Tuesday, May 5th
4:00 – 5:00 … Corporation Counsel (litigations, judgments, claims)
5:00 – 5:30 … Inspectors General
6:30 ………….. Rules Committee
Wednesday, May 6th
4::00 – 5:00 … Human Resource & Civil Service
5:00 – 6:00 … Constituent Services:
…………………… (Community Services, Human Rights Commission and Office of the Aging
Thursday, May 7th
4:00 – 5:00 … Veterans
5:00 – 6:30 … Information Technology and Office Services
Monday, May 11th
2:30 – 4:30 … Housings and Buildings
4:30 – 6:30 … Planning and Development:
………………….. (P & D Administration, Planning, Economic Development, Community Development, Grants, Downtown Waterfront, Development, Real Estate, Green Policy Task Force and Landmarks and Housing and Community Redevelopment)
Tuesday May 12th
2:30 – 4:00 … Engineering and Traffic Engineering
4:00 – 6:00 … Fire Department
6:30 ………….. Committee of the Whole
7:00 …………… City Council Meeting
Wednesday, May 13th
3:00 – 5:00 … Police Department
Thursday, May 14th
7:00 ……… #1 “Public Hearing” – Virtual
Monday May 18th
3:00 – 6:00 … Yonkers Public Schools
Tuesday, May 19th
4:00 – 5:00 … Hudson River Museum
5:00 – 6:00 … Library
6:30 ………….. Rules Committee
7:00 ………….. #2 “Public Hearing” – Virtual
Wednesday, May 20th
2:00 – 4:30 … Public Works
4:30 – 6:00 … Parks Department
Thursday, May 21st
4:30 – 6:00 … Finance
…………… ……. (Comptroller, OMB, Consumer Protection, PVB, Bureau of Enforcement, Assessment, Purchasing)
6:00 – 7-00 … General Revenues (Continued), Debt Service, Fringe Benefits and Special Items
Monday, May 25th
……………. Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 26th
3:00 – 5:00 … Yonkers Public Schools – Continued
6:30 …………… Committee of the Whole
7:00 …………… City Council Meeting
Wednesday, May 27th
2:00 – 6:00 … Capital Budget
Thursday, May 28th
4:00 – 6:00 … O’Connor Davies Presentation
Monday, June 1st
7:00 ………. Capital Budget
………………. Budget Adoption of FY 2020/21 Operating, Capital and Grants Budgets