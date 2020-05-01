City of Yonkers Budget Hearing Schedule – Monday, May 4 to June 1, 2020

Tribune Archives, Budget, Community, Education, Emergency Services, Finance, Fire Department News, Governance, Health, History, Housing, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, New York State, People, Police Department News, Unions, Westchester County, NY, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

CITY OF YONKERS BUDGET HEARING SCHEDULE

All hearings will be held Virtually Pursuant to Gov. Cuomo’s Executive Order – 202.1 and subject to change

Monday, May 4th
4:00 – 4:30 … Overview of Proposed Budget
4:30 – 6:00 … General Revenues
…………………. (Special Taxes / State Aid / Water Fund / Sewer Fund

Tuesday, May 5th
4:00 – 5:00 … Corporation Counsel (litigations, judgments, claims)
5:00 – 5:30 … Inspectors General

6:30 ………….. Rules Committee

Wednesday, May 6th 
4::00 – 5:00 … Human Resource & Civil Service

5:00 – 6:00 … Constituent Services:
…………………… (Community Services, Human Rights Commission and Office of the Aging

Thursday, May 7th
4:00 – 5:00 … Veterans

5:00 – 6:30 … Information Technology and Office Services

Monday, May 11th
2:30 – 4:30 … Housings and Buildings

4:30 – 6:30 … Planning and Development:
………………….. (P & D Administration, Planning, Economic Development, Community Development, Grants, Downtown Waterfront, Development, Real Estate, Green Policy Task Force and Landmarks and Housing and Community Redevelopment)

Tuesday May 12th
2:30 – 4:00 … Engineering and Traffic Engineering

4:00 – 6:00 … Fire Department

6:30 ………….. Committee of the Whole

7:00 …………… City Council Meeting

Wednesday, May 13th
3:00 – 5:00 … Police Department

Thursday, May 14th
7:00 ……… #1 “Public Hearing” – Virtual

Monday May 18th
3:00 – 6:00 … Yonkers Public Schools

Tuesday, May 19th
4:00 – 5:00 … Hudson River Museum
5:00 – 6:00 … Library
6:30 ………….. Rules Committee
7:00 ………….. #2 “Public Hearing” – Virtual

Wednesday, May 20th
2:00 – 4:30 … Public Works
4:30 – 6:00 … Parks Department

Thursday, May 21st
4:30 – 6:00 … Finance
…………… ……. (Comptroller, OMB, Consumer Protection, PVB, Bureau of Enforcement, Assessment, Purchasing)

6:00 – 7-00 … General Revenues (Continued), Debt Service, Fringe Benefits and Special Items

Monday, May 25th
……………. Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 26th
3:00 – 5:00 … Yonkers Public Schools – Continued
6:30 …………… Committee of the Whole
7:00 …………… City Council Meeting

Wednesday, May 27th
2:00 – 6:00 … Capital Budget

Thursday, May 28th
4:00 – 6:00 … O’Connor Davies Presentation

Monday, June 1st
7:00 ………. Capital Budget
………………. Budget Adoption of FY 2020/21 Operating, Capital and Grants Budgets