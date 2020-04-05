Civil Rights Group Tells National Guard Cuomo Order Violates 5th, 14th Amendments

Cuomo’s state-mandated kleptomania of health care supplies amounts to COVID-19 induced euthanasia of upstate residents

The letter communicates dire concern regarding a public comment made by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday, April 3, 2020 in which he stated:

“I’m going to sign an executive order that says the state can take ventilators and PPE from institutions that don’t need them now and redeploy them to other parts of the state and other hospitals that do need them. Those institutions will either get their ventilator back, or they will be reimbursed and paid for their ventilator so they can buy a new ventilator.”

According to a news report by The Buffalo News on Friday, April 3, 2020:

“National Guard troops will be dispatched to upstate hospitals and other health care facilities to pick up ventilators, masks and gowns from areas not yet hard-hit by the spread of the coronavirus.”

“Before you participate in carrying out the executive order described by Mr. Cuomo, I’d like to articulate that said order, as described by the governor, is at least violative of upstate New Yorkers’ Fourteenth Amendment right to equal protection under the law, and Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment right to due process of law,” 2ANYS Founder Steve Felano explains in the 2ANYS letter to Major General Shields. “The unilateral edict described by Mr. Cuomo clearly, under color of state law, allocates substantially more legal protection to New York City residents by mandating the forceful theft of critical health care equipment from upstate New Yorkers for the redistributive benefit of New York City residents amid a deadly pandemic. Upstate New Yorkers have no due process available to challenge such theft because Mr. Cuomo has unilaterally and effectively shut down the state court system via executive order.”

Additionally, should Major General Shields allow such government-sanctioned theft from a hospital that is a religious health care institution, he will be violating First Amendment protections of the free exercise of religion, as the practice of many religions includes caring for the sick as the religious institution sees fit, not the state.

Overall, if Major General Shields permits New York Army National Guard soldiers to carry out Mr. Cuomo’s executive order to steal critically needed ventilators and PPE from upstate hospitals so they can be redistributed to New York City residents, he will be directly violating the oath he swore to support and defend the United States Constitution, which states:

“I, Raymond Shields, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”

“Mr. Cuomo was wrong when he said, ‘you don’t need an AR-15,’” Felano relayed in the 2ANYS letter to Major General Shields. “Upstate New York residents most certainly do need an AR-15 to protect themselves from the governor’s myopic mission to transform upstate into soylent green for New York City by executive fiat. Don’t make the path to oppression a smooth one. Respect your oath to remain faithful to the Constitution, not the ramblings of a tyrant grasping at straws amid events beyond his control.”

