Clinical Trial Tests Efficacy of Anti-Inflammatory Drug to Treat COVID-19 Patients

NEW YORK, NY – April 15, 2020 — A new clinical trial seeks to determine whether the common anti-inflammatory medication Colchicine can help decrease the progression of disease in patients diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Co-led by clinician researchers at NYU Langone Health and the Montreal Heart Institute Research Center, the new COLCORONA trial will investigate whether short-term treatment with Colchicine reduces the rate of hospitalizations, lung complications, and death related to COVID-19.

“At present, there is no proven treatment for those diagnosed with COVID-19,” says trial investigator Binita Shah, MD, interventional cardiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, and the study’s principal investigator at NYU Langone. “Our research experience with Colchicine suggests that early use of this drug may help dampen inflammation that the body produces in response to the virus and enable patients to recover without being hospitalized.”

Colchicine, the generic name of the medication used in the trial, taken as a pill in its current form, has been used for more than 2000 years to treat gout and other inflammatory conditions. Dr. Shah’s team previously showed that Colchicine dampens the inflammatory response when given prior to a cardiac injury, and thought to test it in COVID-19 to reduce later complications in adults at risk of developing an ”inflammatory storm.”

The trial will enroll, and follow for 30 days, about 6,000 participants using the following criteria:

Diagnosed with COVID-19 (test positive or have classic symptoms–fever, cough, difficulty breathing or loss of taste and smell) within the past 48 hours

Be 40 years of age or older

Have at least one high-risk criteria, (e.g., diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma)

Not hospitalized for COVID-19

Be willing to take the drug or placebo daily for 30 days

Be willing to participate in two follow-up calls by phone or videoconference

*Women who are premenopausal and do not take contraceptives, are pregnant, or breastfeeding are not eligible.

Participants will be randomized to receive either a Colchicine or placebo regimen that involves taking a pill twice daily for 3 days and then once daily for the remaining 27 days. The participants will be contacted by a research nurse on day 15 and day 30 to assess their response to the medication.

“If successful, this medication could be added to treatment protocols quickly across the country and internationally,” says Michael Pillinger, MD, professor of Medicine and co-principal investigator on the study at NYU Langone. “We are at a critical point in this pandemic where implementing our existing knowledge to find solutions is vital.”

COLCORONA is funded by the Government of Quebec and supported by Pharmascience and CGI. Additional funding provided by NYU Langone Health.

Physicians with patients, or people with a COVID-19 diagnosis who are interested in participating in the clinical study can call the hotline at any time at 1-877-536-6837 and visit the trail website, www.colcorona.org.