Congressman Eliot Engel Endorses Joe Biden for President

WASHINGTON, DC — April 28, 2020 — Congressman Eliot Engel has today endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for President, and issued a strong public challenge to his opponents in the Democratic primary on June 23rd to do the same.

“These are extraordinarily dangerous times for New Yorkers and for all Americans,” Rep. Engel said. “We had an incredible field of Democrats and they vigorously debated the issues. Now, we must all unite behind Joe Biden. Defeating Trump is our most vital action as Democrats. I call on all Democrats in unite behind the Biden campaign now and help defeat Trump.”

Engel said he was inspired by the public call to unity by Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as the other former candidates for the nomination.

“Bernie was exactly right when he said that our struggle begins with defeating Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Engel said. “Now that we have a nominee, we must all come together to defeat this reckless president and begin rebuilding our country.”

Engel noted that the Biden team has invited participation from all wings of the party and that the former Vice President is broadly committed to the same values that most Democrats support, including more access to public healthcare, a cleaner environment, a stronger social safety net, better gun safety regulations, and equal rights for all.

“As a Green New Deal original sponsor and a House Medicare for All Caucus founder, I am committed to fighting for progressive policies in the next Congress,” said Engel. “To win those fights, we must have a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate. That begins and ends with defeating Trump, and I call on my opponents to join me today in endorsing Joe Biden.”

