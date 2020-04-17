COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Westchester County as of April 16, 2020 Tribune 6:25pm • April 17, 2020 Bedford, NY, Bronxville, Community, COVID-19, Governance, Greenburgh, NY, Health, History, Larchmont, NY / Mamaroneck, NY, Mt. Vernon, New Rochelle, NY, New York State, Ossining, Ossining, NY, Pelham, NY / Pelham Manor, NY, People, Scarsdale, NY, Westchester County, NY, White Plains, NY, Yonkers, NY, Yorktown, NY Leave a Comment Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit TribuneCOVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Westchester County as of April 16, 202004.17.2020