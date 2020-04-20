COVID-19 Positive Test Results Numbers Tabulated by Westchester County – Monday, April 20, 2020

The COVID-19 positive test results tabulated in Westchester County as of Monday,
April 20, 2020 are as follows:
- Yonkers: 3,878;
- New Rochelle: 1,700;
- Mount Vernon: 1,655;
- White Plains: 1,008;
- Greenburgh: 675;
- Port Chester: 658;
- Ossining Village: 633;
- Peekskill: 429;
- Cortlandt: 402;
- Yorktown: 362;
- Mount Pleasant: 359;
- Scarsdale: 279;
- Eastchester: 278;
- Harrison: 228;
- Sleepy Hollow: 223;
- Mamaroneck Village: 205;
- Tarrytown: 168;
- Mount Kisco: 157;
- Dobbs Ferry: 147;
- Bedford: 145;
- Somers: 124;
- Rye Brook: 119;
- Rye City: 118;
- Pelham: 107;
- Elmsford: 106;
- New Castle: 97;
- Mamaroneck Town: 95;
- North Castle: 93;
- Croton-on-Hudson: 93;
- Tuckahoe: 89;
- Ossining Town: 89;
- Pleasantville: 77;
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 73;
- Pelham Manor: 69;
- Briarcliff Manor: 60;
- Ardsley: 60;
- North Salem: 59;
- Lewisboro: 55;
- Irvington: 52;
- Larchmont: 47;
- Bronxville: 44;
- Pound Ridge: 16.