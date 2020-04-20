COVID-19 Positive Test Results Numbers Tabulated by Westchester County – Monday, April 20, 2020

The COVID-19 positive test results tabulated in Westchester County as of Monday,

Novel Coronavirus – COVID-19

April 20, 2020 are as follows:

  • Yonkers: 3,878;
  • New Rochelle: 1,700;
  • Mount Vernon: 1,655;
  • White Plains: 1,008;
  • Greenburgh: 675;
  • Port Chester: 658;
  • Ossining Village: 633;
  • Peekskill: 429;
  • Cortlandt: 402;
  • Yorktown: 362;
  • Mount Pleasant: 359;
  • Scarsdale: 279;
  • Eastchester: 278;
  • Harrison: 228;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 223;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 205;
  • Tarrytown: 168;
  • Mount Kisco: 157;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 147;
  • Bedford: 145;
  • Somers: 124;
  • Rye Brook: 119;
  • Rye City: 118;
  • Pelham: 107;
  • Elmsford: 106;
  • New Castle: 97;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 95;
  • North Castle: 93;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 93;
  • Tuckahoe: 89;
  • Ossining Town: 89;
  • Pleasantville: 77;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 73;
  • Pelham Manor: 69;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 60;
  • Ardsley: 60;
  • North Salem: 59;
  • Lewisboro: 55;
  • Irvington: 52;
  • Larchmont: 47;
  • Bronxville: 44;
  • Pound Ridge: 16.

 

