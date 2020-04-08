YONKERS, NY — April 8, 2020 — We have just received news that one of our Member has passed away from COVID 19. We have lost a Colleague, Friend, a Mother and a Special Spirit today. We are devastated and alarmed of her death. CSEA 9169 has followed the guidelines laid down by Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Edwin Quezada and Yonkers City Hall. THEIR guidelines are NOT WORKING!

We need newly revised and effective guidelines to save lives and/or new leadership NOW!

No apologies, NO hand clapping. Only HUMANE and respectful guidelines that speak to our HUMANITY, our REALITY, and our FUTURE!

We demand Changes NOW!

1) SHUT The Yonkers Board of Educational Central Office Building NOW!

2) No one shall enter any Yonkers Public School building until it is professionally cleaned.

3) No one shall enter any Yonkers Public School building without PPE’s. (Personal Protective Equipment), that is a Face Mask, Rubber Gloves, and have hand sanitizers, etc.

4) Any one working in cubicles MUST BE 6 FEET apart or more.

5) All Non-employees must NOT have access to Central Office.

6) We demand a meeting with all labor leaders, Mayor Mike Spano, and Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada within 48 Hours to discuss and engage best practices that will go toward preparing and protecting our Schools and City Employees.