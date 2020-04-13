CROTON-On-HUDSON, NY — April 13, 2020 — State Senator David Carlucci spent ten years in the State Senate as a member of the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of a half dozen turncoat Democrats who voted with their Republican colleagues to keep the GOP in control of the Senate for a decade. Now, as a candidate for the U.S. Congress in New York’s 17th District, Carlucci likes to say that he “passed more legislation to make it to the Governor’s desk than any other member of the Legislature.” Let’s take a look at what Carlucci has actually accomplished.

According to the website maintained by the New York Senate, sixteen bills sponsored by Carlucci have been signed into law by Governor Cuomo in the last two years. Although some of the bills Carlucci introduced deal with substantive issues such as banning the practice of asking job applicants about their salary history and protecting veterans from telephone scams, most of Carlucci’s legislation deals with technical adjustments to the law. Here are a few examples:

* Bill S1140 Relates to notices pertaining to children’s non-regulated camp;

* Bill S1405 Relates to home improvement contract provisions;

* Bill S2403 Relates to reviewing suicide prevention programs periodically;

* Bill S3889 Relates to the removal of an action from a problem solving court;

* Bill S3550 Provides for the examination of the re-entry of incarcerated individuals;

* Bill S5500 Relates to removing special powers granted to the society for the prevention of cruelty to children; and

* Bill S6361 Relates to information regarding the use of opioids for first aid or emergency treatment.

While such nuts-and-bolts legislation is necessary to keep the wheels of government turning, it is hardly the sort of “accomplishment” that would qualify a legislator to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Carlucci’s “wins” also included at least six bills to allow property owners in his district to apply for tax exemptions. Also thanks to Carlucci, village inspectors in Airmont are no longer required to live within village boundaries!

How else has Carlucci spent his most recent term in the State Senate? First he sponsored half a dozen resolutions commending veterans, the Special Olympics, teen driving safety, and the like. In addition, he sponsored over thirty non-binding resolutions calling on the Governor to proclaim days, weeks, or months in honor of such things as historic preservation, music in our schools, older adult mental health awareness, school bus safety, global youth service, alcohol awareness, consumer protection, youth sports safety, safe boating, migraine awareness, running, Indian American heritage, children’s dental health, Filipino independence, the tenth anniversary of the Haiti earthquake and something called Kick Butts Day.

Most legislators sponsor this sort of feel good resolution, but for Carlucci to claim that he is the most accomplished member of the New York Legislature because of a large number of non-binding resolutions or technical bills is a bit ridiculous, isn’t it?

# # #

Rob Abbot is a resident of Croton on Hudson and serves as a Democratic District Leader in the Town of Cortlandt.