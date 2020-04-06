ARDSLEY, NY — April 5, 2020 — The number of confirmed cases is rising and the reality and sadness of COVID-19 is hitting home. As of Friday, there are 31 confirmed cases in the Village of Ardsley. Again, as I have previously written this number completely underestimates the true story. It also does not take into account the number of confirmed cases in the geographic area of the Ardsley School District since the school district includes other municipalities, including Dobbs Ferry with 68 confirmed cases and part of unincorporated Greenburgh with 256 confirmed cases.

We are all saddened to learn that Dave Behrbom lost his fight. Unfortunately, the Behrbom family is not the only Ardsley family who has been devastated by COVID-19. Our hearts and thoughts are with all of them as they suffer though this terrible loss.

If you have been tested positive, please tell everyone who you have been in contact with so that they can tell everyone they have been in contact with. The best thing you can do for your community is to inform people who might have been exposed so that they can monitor for symptoms. Also, please notify our police department (914 – 693-1700) if you have tested positive so that all our first responders are protected.

Several people have contacted me about the .new sanitation schedule. We understand more garbage is being generated but the change in the schedule is absolutely necessary to protect our DPW employees. Our DPW employees are working a staggered and modified schedule. Hopefully this will help prevent the spread of the virus among them should any one of them test positive. Please put your garbage in secure bags and in cans with a lid. It will be much worse if we do not have anyone to pick up the garbage.

April 1, 2020 was the official launch of the 2020 Census! Completing the census is about collecting the necessary information to determine funding for our community needs. Census data is used to distribute billions of dollars in funding that goes to ensure that public safety, health facilities, businesses, and communities have the resources they need. Please fill out the 2020 Census. It takes a few minutes and you can do it right from your home. https://2020census.gov/

As of Monday, April 6th, the Village will be following the lead of the County and lower the flags to half-staff in memory of the Ardsley and other Westchester residents who have died from coronavirus.

This year Passover and Easter are going to be very different for many of us. Both holidays bring us the message of survival and hope. We should focus on staying healthy and hopeful. Together we will see the light of day and we will emerge triumphant. Happy Passover and Happy Easter.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to me for anything.

/s/ Nancy Kaboolian

Mayor, Village of Ardsley

nkaboolian@ardsleyvillage.com

