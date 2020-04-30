PINEHURST, NC — April 29, 2020 — Writing about the 2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe is rapidly becoming a more demanding job than I thought. See the one in the picture? One just like it is in our garage, sort of. Same color, but ours is a Gran Coupe, which I think means it has the swept back roof line of a two door, but it has four doors. You know what I found when I got in the back seat? It’s hard to get in, there isn’t a lot of leg room, and my head hit the roof. I am not quite 6’ so if my head hits, a lot of guys are not going to fit in the back seat. Oh, I will say a lot of good and fun things about the 2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe, but truth be told there are a few things everyone needs to know. Here’s one thing I discovered in gleaning information beyond the monroney – BMW has 17 “series” of vehicle – X series, 1 – 7; series 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8; the Z4; the M models; Z 3 and Z 8. That’s a lot of choices. Our M model was the 235i xDrive Gran Coupe, and, yes, that all means something. M is for motorsport, the high-performance division of BMW. The original 235i was a six cylinder, but the M235i is a 2.0 liter “BMW M Performance Twin Power Turbo inline 4-cylinder, 16 valve engine with variable valve control, and high precision direct injection.” So, four inline cylinders ready to rock in a well-balanced, pocket rocket structure. Then there’s the xDrive. xDrive is the marketing name for the all-wheel drive system found on various BMW models since 2003, which is one with a powertrain capable of providing power to all its wheels, whether full-time or on-demand. And lastly, Gran Coupe means ‘big cut’ I think, as ‘coupe’ in French is pronounced like ‘toupee’ and means ‘cut’. ‘Gran’ apparently refers to ‘grandmother’, which would make it ‘old cut’, I suppose, but that didn’t make sense. So, I used ‘poetic license’ and came up with big cut. So basically, we have a four-door sedan, cut to look like a two-door sports car. Now we know why a pretty good-sized person probably wouldn’t fit well in the back. Whew!

From a personal standpoint, I loved the car. Not only it is easy on the eye, but it rode wonderfully. And while it had bucket seats that often are a little too stiff for me, these fit well and were quite comfortable. The 8 Speed Automatic Transmission was smooth and very responsive when you wanted to go, as in GO! Plus the M235i had Driving Dynamics Control for the Driving Modes. Driving Dynamics changes the engine performance, steering, chassis, and comfort level from Comfort to Normal to Sport. I never got out of comfort, but why would I? I have to tell you that the car is very sporting and very responsive, and there is one particular service road that runs parallel to the interstate where you have a very long straight stretch to see how responsive a car can be. The BMW was very responsive, smooth, quiet, and FAST. Let’s leave it at that.

The 2020 BMW M235i Gran Coupe boasts Live Cockpit Plus, 8.8” screens. Live Cockpit Professional is an upgrade on the M Sport version, which gets you a 12.3-inch information display and 10.25-inch control display. Easy to see and easy to use.

Oh, the four-cylinder inline turbo engine rockets, but it also get 32 mpg on the highway and 23 around town for an average of 26 mpg. Side note: I filled the car up last week using my grocery card discount and spent a whopping $12.65 as gas was only about $1.00 a gallon. Cheap gas and no where you can go. Ain’t it the way?

The base price on our 2020 BMW M235i Gran Coupe is $45K, not bad for a sports car masquerading as a sedan. Ours, fully loaded was just over $50K. The $5,000 in extras would be, in my opinion, worth it. $2650 was for Heated Steering, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Heads-up Display, Connected Package Pro, and Live Cockpit Professional. $500 got you heated front seats; $300 got you remote engine start; $600 got you19” M forged 557 bi color wheels; and $750 got you M Sport front seats.

From a safety standpoint, the following are all included: Front and Read head Protection System, Active Driving Assistant including Frontal Collision Warning, City Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, and Park Distance Control. Lots of other things are standard too, like rear view camera, keyless entry, Illuminated Boston Trim, auto dimming mirrors, lumbar support, larger fuel tank, a rear spoiler, and Sirius XM radio.

Probably not the most practical family car I have ever driven, but, hey, it’s a BMW, “the ultimate driving machine”, and I really enjoyed driving this one.

# # #

