PINEHURST, NC — April 8, 2020 — Billed as a Sports Activity Coupe, the BMW X6 that we have sitting in our garage in Mineral White Metallic is much, MUCH bigger than you would think. This is truly a ‘big’ car. Were it not for the ‘coupe’ top, cut and swept back, this would simply be a very large SUV – seriously! As it is, it is a dandy, stylish, sophisticated, easy to drive, and easy to love vehicle.

Before I go further, it carries a price tag of $108,600, so this is not for the average family. Its brother or sister is the X6 M Competition that starts at $117, with TwinPower Turbo V-8, and M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. However, if you want to invest in the ‘ultimate driving machine’s’ Sports Activity Coupe, you really can’t go wrong with either of these machines, in my humble opinion.

Looks, they’ve got them. Power, they’ve got it – thanks to the 4.4L V8, 600 HP and 617 HP engines respectively. The engine technology alone is incredible as it combines two turbochargers with variable valve control (Double-VANOS and Valvetronic) and high-precision direct injection. In layman’s terms, when you step down on this bad boy it rocks.

The unmistakable BMW front is offset by a new look in the back, sharp and flowing simultaneously – Way cool!

And I haven’t even got inside the car yet. You quite literally enter the cockpit area of the car, maneuver into your contoured semi-bucket seat with bolsters, adjustable of course, adjust the seat to your height, distance, and comfort angle, move the steering wheel electronically to the right distance and height for your comfort and best driving situation, press the driver’s seat selection (either Driver 1 or 2) displayed prominently on your 12.3 inch digital touch screen, and every time you enter the car, you will be in the best position to drive. What would you expect in a $100K luxury car? A lot? It’s here.

Strap yourself in with your self-adjusting seatbelts, press the red start/stop button at your right hand by the gear shift, and listen to 600 horses wake up and speak through twin mufflers that growl – literally. You are driving a beast.

I cannot possibly in the length of this column cover everything I would like about the BMW X6 M. You, or least I, would need to study the Driver’s Manual for a day, just to learn the intricacies of all the Connectivity, Wireless features, remote services, and intuitive technology. Yes, I mean it. Here is just an overview of those features alone, without a complete explanation of each – BMW TeleServices, ConnectedDrive Services, Connected Package Professional featuring Real Time Traffic and On-Street Parking Availability info (select markets), Hazard Preview, BMW Remote Services including Stolen Vehicle Recovery, Remote Door Unlock, and BMW Connected App, and Concierge Services. The cloud-based voice control offers natural speech input for various functions, including navigation. For the first time, when I asked for navigation, a woman’s voice actually said, “Great! Our next destination will be (and she repeated the address I had given).” The route guidance was displayed on the screen, and she gave very accurate, step by step directions the entire way. It sounded like we had a private secretary guiding us, no kidding. Then there’s Apple CarPlay Compatibility, WiFi Hotspot including 3 GB/3-month trial, enhanced smartphone connectivity with additional microphone, USB connections, the ability for simultaneous device pairing, and a pocket area in front of the center console for Wireless charging (Qi charging standard).

The Live Cockpit Professional features multi-input iDrive 7.0 system which is operated by voice, touchscreen, and iDrive touchpad Controller. The modern design of the digital instrument cluster optimizes driver info. Navigation, Bluetooth, two USB ports, 8 freely programmable bookmarks, 32GB of multimedia storage are also included, and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for map data up to 4 times annually. You notice the Black Extended Merino Leather seats, the Leather dashboard, the Anthracite Alcantara® headliner, the Fully finished cargo area with velour carpeting and remote trunk release, and the Cargo cover. You know you are in a very special, very luxurious, very sophisticated, driving machine.

How about Advanced features for a smarter drive? Like 3-spoke power tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped multi-function M sport steering wheel with controls for audio system, cruise control, and Bluetooth® wireless communication for hands-free mobile phone, or the Live Cockpit Professional with multi-input iDrive 7.0 system which is operated by voice, touchscreen, and iDrive touchpad Controller. Navigation, Bluetooth, two USB ports, 8 freely programmable bookmarks, 32GB of multimedia storage are also included, and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for map data up to 4 times annually. Oh, and we’re not done by a long shot. There is also M-specific instrument cluster with M Drive, MDM, and M Drivelogic displays, Expanded Check Control vehicle monitor system, Outside-temperature display, Dynamic Cruise Control, Rear-window defroster, Tire Pressure Monitor, Speed Limit Info, Full-color Head-up Display, Gesture Control, Drive Recorder. Did anyone besides me notice the last two – Gesture Control and Drive Recorder? Say What?

Gesture Control – BMW Gesture Control is an innovative feature that is available in select BMW models and will allow drivers to use simple hand gestures to perform various actions in the vehicle with 3D technology – turn the volume up or down, accept or decline a phone call, change the rearview camera angle or select navigation. Are you kidding me? Hand gestures?

Try to grasp this –

• Accept a Call – Point to the BMW iDrive Touchscreen

• Reject a Call – Swipe Your Hand to the Right

• Turn the Volume Up – Circle Your Finger Clockwise

• Turn the Volume Down – Circle Your Finger Counter-Clockwise

• Change Rearview Camera Angle – Create a Circle with Your Thumb and Forefinger

• Select Navigation/Custom Setting – Point to the Touchscreen with Two Fingers

Every week, we get closer to driverless cars.

Here’s a quick offering of the Comfort and Convenience on the this $100K 2020 X6 M beast –

Seriously, a quick offering. You have to read all about these yourself, all standard on this incredible vehicle –

Advanced Vehicle & Key Memory includes most recently used climate-control temperature and air-distribution settings; exterior mirror and power seat settings; audio tone settings and radio presets; central-locking preferences; and lighting preferences; and then

* Engine Start/Stop button,

* Power windows with key-off operation;

*”one-touch” opening and closing of all door windows,

* anti-trapping feature,

* Automatic 4-zone climate control

* Active-charcoal micro-filter ventilation

* Power-adjustable steering column

* Comfort Access keyless entry with multi-function remote control and hands-free tailgate opening/closing

* Rain-sensing windshield wipers with adjustable speed and automatic headlight control

* Power tailgate

* Front-seat center console with armrest, storage compartment, and Auxiliary input

* Rear-seat center armrest

* Dual cupholders in front and rear

*Dual front sliding sun visors with illuminated mirrors

* Automatic tilt-down of right outside mirror for visibility of curb when backing up

* BMW Extended Ambient lighting; includes door handle-area lighting, illuminated driver and front-passenger vanity mirrors, front footwell lights, front and rear reading lights and 9 predefined selectable interior light designs

* Automatic-dimming interior rear-view mirror and driver’s-side exterior mirror

* 3-stage heated front seats

* Privacy glass

* Power outlets in front center console, front center console storage compartment, rear center console and trunk

* Universal garage-door opener

* Locking glovebox

* Storage compartment package; cargo area items include 2 cargo rails with 4 fastening points, a multi-purpose hook and a tensioning strap on the left side

* Panoramic moonroof with fully automatic, 2-piece glass panel, power slide and lift control, wind deflector, and power interior sunshade

* Heated Front Armrests & Steering Wheel

* 18-way power M multi-function seats including 4-way lumbar support, articulated upper backrest, adjusable backrest width, adjustable thigh support, passenger’s-seat memory, and integrated headrest with embossed M logo. Includes memory system for driver’s and front passenger’s seats, steering wheel, and outside mirrors

* 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats

* M door sills and driver footrest

Oh, wait, what about Safety and Security? You ask. Ahem!

* Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

* Driver’s and passenger’s front airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) with advanced technology: dual-threshold, dual-stage deployment; and front-passenger-seat sensors designed to prevent unnecessary airbag deployment

* 3-point safety belts and head restraints at all seating positions

* Front safety belts with automatic pretensioners

* Acoustic safety-belt warning

* Automatic-locking retractors (ALR) on all passenger-seat safety belts (for installation of child-restraint seats)

* LATCH attachments for child-restraint safety installation

* Front and rear Head Protection System (HPS) with front side-impact airbags

* Rollover sensor that triggers airbags and safety-belt pretensioners in the event of a rollover

* Adaptive Brake lights

* Programmable LED Daytime Running Lights

* Impact sensor that activates Battery Safety Terminal disconnect of alternator, fuel pump and starter from battery; automatically unlocks doors; and turns on hazard and interior lights

* Active Driving Assistant, includes Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, and Lane Departure Warning

* Central locking system on driver and front passenger doors (leaves fuel filler door unlocked)

* Active Blind Spot Detection

* Anti-theft alarm system

* BMW Assist eCall™ includes Emergency Request (SOS button) and Enhanced Automatic Collision Notification

* BMW Remote Services includes Stolen Vehicle Recovery, Remote Door Unlock and My BMW Remote app

* Automatic high beams

* BMW’s Active Protection System detects imminent accidents, then prepares by automatically pretensioning safety belts, closing windows and activating post-crash braking; includes Fatigue and Focus Alert feature app

* Adaptive LED Headlights

* Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Cameras with 3-D view and Active Park Distance Control

What’s in a $100K BMW X6 M? Way, way more than you can comprehend in this 1500 word write up. Got the money? Want a life changing vehicle in your garage? Go to your BMW dealer and check out the 2020 BMW X6 M. It has it all – truly.

