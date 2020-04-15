PINEHURST, NC — April 15, 2020 — If you follow our column or listen occasionally to our show, you know that we are Hyundai fans. We have driven a lot of them, and many of the different makes and models. It seems to me that Hyundai would like to corner the market on whatever American drivers are into. The 2020 Venue SEL is one of those models. You will see somewhere in this article a picture of the Venue with a woman standing in front and just off the corner of the vehicle. Let’s assume (yes, I know what that does to me and you) that she is 5’6” tall. If she is, you can tell the vehicle is not that big … and, well, frankly, it isn’t. If the term ‘runabout’ comes to your mind, then you are in agreement with me.

Sometimes we (Laurie and I) have to think, “Who would really buy this car?” I think we pretty much agree that this is for the younger set, even newlyweds, or a very young family, living in the city, where parking is at a premium and you need good gas mileage for whatever. How about your youngest headed off to college? Need something small, economical, able to get them to your house for the holidays for a cheap fill up, something with great safety features, something you fill comfortable in their driving and being able to park and handle? This is the answer to those kinds of questions.

It looks like, and is, a small SUV. The Venue comes in three trims: the SE, the SEL, and the Denim. All three trims come equipped with a 121-hp 1.6L DPI , Double Overhead Cam, 4-cylinder engine that gets a combined 32 mpg. We got 35 mpg just driving around town, so it is a really good car for the ‘mileage concerned’. You know who you are.

The SE starts at $17,350; the SEL at $19,250, and the Denim at $22,050. To say that any of these are ultimately affordable is an understatement. We had the SEL in Galactic Gray, a color about which Laurie would like to tell you a story. She’s the driving one; I’m the crazy one – take it away, Laurie … the story, not the car.

My take on the Venue, overall, is that it is a very practical small SUV. The 8” screen is plenty big enough. I did have some trouble with the navigation system using voice recognition. It just never could find an address I was looking for, so we programmed the address manually and had no problems. Radio was great and comes with XM radio, a must it seems anymore. Once you get used to it, you miss it if it isn’t in the car. (My 2010 Ford doesn’t have XM. Drat!)

Ours came fully loaded for $23,280, and the add-ons were things I think most people would want. There was an $1,150 Convenience Package that added a Power Sunroof, Sliding Armrest Storage, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gearshift Knob, Blind Sport Collision Warning, and Rear cross Traffic Collision Warning – all worth the money. There was also a $1,750 Premium Package that featured Heated Front Seats, LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights, LED Taillights, 17” Alloy Wheels and tires, the Proximity Key with Push Button Start, an 8” Navigation Touch Screen, Sirius XM, and Blue Link.

You have to consider, too, that when it comes to safety Hyundai certainly has it in mind in all their cars. The Venue has as Standard –

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control, Rearview Camera, and Driver Attention Warning.

For a young couple working in the city, you simply put down the rear seats and you have all the space needed for groceries, or a beach/mountain getaway.

Handy, practical, affordable, maneuverable, fun – the Venue is worth a really good look!

Stay safe. We are going to beat this COVID -19 thing! Be a believer.

# # #

