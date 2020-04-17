Engel Announces Hudson River Healthcare Receives $753,367 in Funding from the CARES Act

WASHINGTON, DC — April 17, 2020 — Congressman Eliot L. Engel today announced that Hudson River Healthcare (HRHCare) has been awarded a $753,367 in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, also known as the Phase 3 stimulus bill.

“New York has been hit the worst by the deadly coronavirus, and my district in particular has been disproportionately affected,” said Rep. Engel. “The CARES Act allocated significant federal resources to help states combat this virus. I’m pleased that community health centers like HRHCare, which are on the frontlines of this outbreak and doing incredible work, are receiving these federal resources.”

“We are extraordinarily grateful to Congressman Engel for his leadership to support and transform the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. The telemedicine investments made possible by the CARES Act will enable Hudson River Healthcare and health systems across the country to safely care for patients in their homes,” said Anne Kauffman Nolon, CEO of Hudson River Healthcare. “We are thrilled to receive funding from the Federal Communications Commission that will support telemedicine to medically monitor and treat our patients in a safe and most cost-effective manner.”

HRHCare’s grant comes from the CARES’ Act $200 million COVID-19 Telehealth Program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, to help health care providers expand care to vulnerable and high-risk populations. HRHCare will use this grant to purchase equipment, software, and medical technologies necessary to deliver telemedicine services in New York.

Congressman Engel has been at the forefront of securing federal funds to help New York combat it’s coronavirus outbreak. As part of the CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, Congressman Engel secured a delay of cuts to the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) payment system, which provides New York’s nearly 200 safety-net hospitals with $1.8 billion in annual federal funding. On April 8, he led the New York House delegation on a bipartisan effort to secure $76 million for the state’s community health centers, including $2 million for Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center and $5.8 million for HRHCare. On April 10, he helped lead a New York Delegation effort to secure $1.85 billion for New York’s frontline health care providers, including hospitals and physician offices, from the CARES Act’s Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. Congressman Engel continues to push for more federal funding for New York given that the state has the most cases of coronavirus.

SOURCE: Bryant Daniels | Communications & Deputy District Director | Congressman Eliot L. Engel