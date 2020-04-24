Engel Marks 2020 GLSEN Day of Silence With Resolution Supporting LGBTQ Students

WASHINGTON, DC — April 24, 2020 — Congressman Eliot L. Engel, a member of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, has once again reintroduced a resolution to mark GLSEN’s international “Day of Silence,” which supports the student-led movement to end LGBTQ bullying and harassment. The resolution, which Engel has introduced every year since 2002, now has 85 cosponsors, surpassing the previous high of 70 cosponsors from a year ago.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, millions of students will not be in school this year. Yet, on Friday, April 24th, hundreds of thousands of students across the country and around the world will observe a day-long vow of silence to bring attention to the bullying, abuse, harassment, and discrimination aimed at their LGBTQ friends and classmates,” Engel said. “The Day of Silence remains deeply important for us to recognize and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ youth. This year, one-in-four students will be physically harassed because of their gender expression. More than one-in-eight will be physically assaulted because of their sexual orientation, gender expression, or gender. Sixty percent of LGBTQ students feel unsafe in their own classrooms, and over one-third will have missed a day of school because of threats, harassment, or violence. We need to say enough is enough, yet it is clear the Trump Administration is doing nothing to help those in the LGBTQ community. I am always proud to author this resolution and will continue to stand with our LGBTQ students.”

“Over 25 years, millions of students have taken action on the Day of Silence to connect with their school communities and make positive change. With the COVID-19 pandemic isolating many LGBTQ youth from their support networks, and transgender students under attack by state legislatures, this year’s Day of Silence is more important than ever. I’m grateful to Representative Engel for years of partnership in support of these brave leaders, and for continuing to champion the rights of LGBTQ youth in this difficult moment by introducing this important resolution,” said GLSEN Executive Director Eliza Byard. “It’s time for all LGBTQ youth to live free of harassment and discrimination, and to be empowered to break the silence, today, and every day.”

SOURCE: Bryant Daniels | Communications & Deputy District Director | Congressman Eliot L. Engel

# # #