Engel Secures $616 Million for New York in Coronavirus Funding

NEW YORK, NY — April 30, 2020 —Congressman Eliot Engel, a top Member of the Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, announced today that New York health care providers recently received $615,874,319 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

“New York and my district in particular, which includes The Bronx and Westchester County, is at the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak,” said Rep. Engel. “This additional round of funding, made available by the CARES Act, will help our hospitals and frontline health care providers provide care to those suffering from this terrible virus.”

“Congressman Engel continues to fight for the hospitals and health care workers doing heroic work to combat the COVID-19 crisis,” said Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) President Kenneth E. Raske. “The Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund has been a lifeline for those on the front lines. GNYHA is extremely grateful for Rep. Engel’s role in not only getting this funding appropriated, but also in ensuring that it flows to COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ like the New York City area.”

“As he’s done time and again, Congressman Engel has stepped up to make sure that New Yorkers have access to life-saving care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the crisis, Rep. Engel has worked to ensure that healthcare providers at the epicenter of the outbreak have the resources they need,” said Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) President Bea Grause, RN, JD. “We thank Congressman Engel for his tireless efforts and look forward to continuing our partnership with him to support New York’s hospitals and health systems, which remain on the front lines of this fight.”

Congressman Engel helped secure a $100 billion fund, known as the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Stability (CARES) Act or Phase 3 stimulus bill to support health care providers treating patients with coronavirus or COVID-19. On April 10, Congressman Engel helped secure approximately $1.8 billion for New York from HHS’ first disbursement of the fund, which totaled nearly $30 billion.

On April 15, Congressman Engel co-led New York delegation letter to HHS urging the Department to use a formula that would take into account New York’s dire public health need. On April 24, HHS announced an updated formula and second round of funding of $9 billion, from which New York received $615,874,319.

At Congressman Engel’s request, HHS has also announced a future allocation of $10 billion that will prioritize states with significant cases of coronavirus.

As part of the CARES Act, Congressman Engel also secured a delay to cuts to the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) payment program, which supports New York’s nearly 200 safety-net hospitals with about $1.8 billion annually.

