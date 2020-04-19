WHITE PLAINS, NY — April 18, 2020 — “Since the start of the COVID19 outbreak, we have been concerned with a possible increase in domestic violence as people are confined to their homes without the normal routines of going to work and school, and with the added burden of a damaging financial downturn, business interruption and job losses. While we have not seen a higher number of domestic violence reports or arrests in Westchester County, we are heartbroken over five deaths in Westchester families in the last two weeks.

Both tragedies have been characterized as murder-suicides. The first of the two was in Mount Vernon on Easter Sunday, April 5. A man shot his wife and her daughter, then turned the gun on himself in their home. On Thursday, another murder-suicide was reported, that one in North Salem, where it appears a husband shot and killed his wife and then himself. Both incidents are still under investigation by police agencies. Two such incidents are two too many.

While none of us know exactly what precipitated these five horrendous deaths, we urge everyone to be aware of friends and family members who may be under extreme stress at this time. Check in by phone or other online means. Are your calls going unanswered? Has their social media presence changed? If you have concerns for someone’s safety, call 911, your local police or our Special Prosecutions Division at 914-995-3000.

Every month across America an average of 52 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner. If you fear someone has access to weapons and has threatened to use them, contact our Red Flag Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Response Unit for help with a court order to remove weapons from a loved one in crisis (914-995-3339). Help us prevent more violence and keep Westchester safe.”

Support for domestic violence victims or potential victims can be found throughout the County. A complete list of support services is on our website. For more information on filing for an Extreme Risk Protection Order click here.

SOURCE: Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.