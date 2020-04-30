Going Back to Work with Peace of Mind… But, How?

JP McHale Launches New COVID-19 Disinfection Service to Sanitize Work and Home Environments.

BUCHANAN, NY — April 28, 2020 — JP McHale Pest Management is now offering ViroClean Disinfecting Service, designed to kill COVID-19 and other viruses on inanimate environmental surfaces such as floors, walls, structures, ventilation and other equipment. This powerful new disinfecting misting procedure can sanitize large areas in short periods of time, achieving maximum effectiveness and minimal downtime. ViroClean materials have all been approved by the EPA as effective for viral elimination.

JP McHale Pest Management has served homes and businesses throughout the New York region for over 50 years. JP McHale is an Anticimex company, which serves more than three million customers worldwide.

“We are now navigating through work situations that are very new to us – whether it’s setting up a home office or continued onsite operations with reduced staff, or halting operations altogether. Most business owners and organization leaders are looking for additional ways to protect their teams and ease concerns as they plan for the future of their business and the safety of their employees. If you have an office or any other commercial space, facility or retail/restaurant environment, we’re here to help,” says Jim McHale, president of JP McHale Pest Management.

ViroClean disinfecting services include bio-fogging and hard surface wipe-down for heavily contacted surfaces and high traffic areas. Various options for frequency of treatment, phased treatment and afterhours availability are available. For more information, call (800) 479-2284; www.nopests.com

About JP McHale Pest Management, LLC

JP McHale Pest Management, LLC specializes in eliminating pests through biological and environmentally sensitive methods, including organic solutions and advanced remote technology options for both residential and commercial properties. A partner of Anticimex, the almost 50-year-old family run business is headed by James P. McHale, Jr., a Cornell entomologist, and is recognized among the top 40 Pest Control companies in PCT’s annual nationwide ranking.

About Anticimex

Anticimex is a global pest control company integrating new technology and sustainable solutions for over 82 years. Anticimex employs around 4,500 people, serving more than 3 million customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.anticimex.com