GREENBURGH, NY — April 28, 2020 — the Greenburgh Medical Advisory Committee is made up of prestigious local doctors who have been making recommendations to the Town Supervisor

I am a cyclist. Bicycle Sundays was my concept over 45 years ago. It was my first entry into politics. Sadly, I must recommend that this year’s Bicycle Sundays be postponed.

There are two reasons.

First, the Governor’s NYS PAUSE 10-point Plan requires the following:

– #2: Non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason be cancelled or postponed

– #3: Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to providing essential services

– #6: Outdoor recreational activities where individuals come in close contact with each other should be avoided.

The Governor has extended NYS PAUSE until May 15. Bicycle Sundays would not meet the above requirements of NYS PAUSE.

Second, the medical advisory committee of prestigious local doctors and other medical professionals has advised me that from a public health perspective it would be inadvisable for Bicycle Sundays to proceed at this time. The committee’s memorandum is below.

Residents have inquired about this. Since Bicycle Sundays would normally start on the upcoming Sunday, May 3, your attention to this matter is of some urgency, both in terms of complying with the Governor’s directives and public health of Westchester residents.

There are only a limited number of Bicycle Sundays every summer – May, June and September. No dates in July, August or October. Instead of taking away from cyclists a fun and healthy activity, we would recommend that no Bicycle Sundays be held in May and that the County add extra days in October. If June Bicycle Sundays will be cancelled, we could have some summer Bicycle Sundays later in the summer or the first week in November. The same number of Bicycle Days would be held if our recommendation is adopted.

PAUL J. FEINER

TOWN SUPERVISOR

Memorandum to Town Supervisor Re Bicycle Sundays:

Staying healthy is important during this crisis. Exercise and being outside is part of a healthy regime. However, the benefits must not outweigh the negatives, particularly the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The medical advisory committee is concerned that, at this point in time, the risks associated with Bicycle Sundays outweigh the benefits.

Public health literature advises that those exercising outdoors maintain at least a 6-foot distance to reduce risk. But it is impractical for bicyclists on the Bronx River Parkway to maintain a 6-foot minimum physical distance.

Wearing masks is of course useful. But wearing masks doesn’t mean that physical distancing should not be maintained, as different masks have different degrees of efficiency. Additionally, wearing a mask, particularly when one is exercising, can cause glasses to fog up, increasing the risk of accidents.

According, the Medical Advisory Committee suggests that Bicycle Sundays be deferred for the time being.

# # #

April 26, 2020

Medical Advisory Committee:

Maura Frank, MD, Committee Chair

Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics

Weill Cornell Medicine

Medical Director, New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Pediatric Practice

(Retired 7/19)

David Kudlowitz, MD,

Assistant Professor, Dept of Medicine

NYU Internal Medicine Associates, NYU Langone Health

Iris Schlesinger, MD

New York Medical College – Westchester Medical Center

(Retired)

Nitin Gupta, MD

Rivertowns Pediatrics

Dongming Cai, MD, PhD

Associate Professor of Neurology

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Jitanda Barmecha MD, MPH, SFHM, FACP

Associate Professor of Medicine, CUNY School of Medicine

SBH Health System, Bronx, NY

Nicole Park, FNP, CDCES

CareMount Medical

Please note that Marc Richmond, MD MS, Associated Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Cardiology Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of New York Columbia University was unable to participate in the deliberations dealing with Bicycle Sunday’s due to other obligations. We look forward to his continued participation.

Links to Previous Recommendations Made by Greenburgh Medical Advisory Committee

https://www.greenburghny.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=462— April 23, 2020

Greenburgh Medical Advisory Committee makes recommendations re: COVID-19 1) Safety practices for businesses and residents; 2)encourages home deliveries and curbside pickups to safeguard customers and staff; 3)address temperature checking; 4)encourages restaurants to explore options to use their food chain to make meats, produce and pre-packaged kits available to customers; 5)encourages posting of businesses that follow practices to be listed on town website

https://greenburghny.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=449 April 15, 2020

Curbside pickup of pharmacies recommended by Greenburgh Advisory Committee and Supervisor as well as in store protective measures

Links to health/safety recommendations made by me prior to the formation of the Medical Advisory Committee

https://greenburghny.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=440 April 10, 2020

NYS adopts most of health/safety orders for supermarkets –very pleased. NYS adopted many provisions of local emergency order 1 state wide as it pertains to health and safety at supermarkets. As a result I will rescind Local Emergency Order No 1

Health/safety conditions for all supermarkets/pharmacies announce

https://greenburghny.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=433

