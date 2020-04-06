Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Editor-at-Large, and Jeffrey Swartz, former Miami-Dade Judge and current WMU-Cooley Law School Tampa Bay campus Professor on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @10am EST

Guests and Listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry when staying on topic and using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.

YONKERS, NY — April 7, 2020 — Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large delves into local, county, state, national , and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. Listen from 10-11am.

Jeffrey Swartz, former Miami-Dade Judge and current WMU-Cooley Law School Tampa Bay campus Professor Jeffrey Swartz has analyzed Governor Ron DeSantis’ stay at home executive order. Swartz says, “Most news outlets are mischaracterizing Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order, which was issued on March 31st. The first essential service listed in section three of the order is ‘attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship’. DeSantis’ order retracts and supersedes the more restrictive actions taken by local government. Further, it provides political and legal cover to Reverend Rodney Howard-Browne, the minister arrested on Monday, March 30th for holding services in violation of a Hillsborough County stay at home order. We explore whether the basis for admonishing Gov. DeSantis is legal valid or a political swipe. Listen 11-11:30am.

