FLOWER MOUND, TX — April 13, 2020 —If you’re like most people you probably have a certain routine that signifies your day-to-day life. Perhaps you work a 9-5 job, come home to join the family for a typical evening of dinner, accompanied by conversation about the events of the day. You and your spouse talk about what happened at the office, the boardroom, or the golf outing with members of the firm. In addition, your children chat about the latest adventures in education at their schools and the sporting events scheduled for that week. It’s called quality time with loved ones and it should never be boring. However, if you’re a commuter, you don’t look forward to the long traffic delays and frequent bottlenecks that irritate and frustrate the start of your day.

Yet, you accept the good with the bad and are thankful that there’s more of the former than the latter. Routines, although occasionally stressful, provide a stability to our lives that makes us feel secure in the knowledge that we can expect tomorrow to be as bountiful as today. But, what happens when that routine is shattered by a mass upheaval which resonates through every community in the country? What do you do when all that security and stability is suddenly ripped away by a pandemic that forces you and family to become isolated from neighbors, friends and your source of income?

When word of the Covid-19 pandemic became the news of the day, every day, my wife and I, like most people, felt that we should be extra careful with our diet and exercise program to ensure that we don’t fall prey to the disease. As senior citizens we knew that we were in a vulnerable category of people who are more likely to be susceptible to this Novel Coronavirus. Nevertheless, we felt comfortable that it would soon pass, as other seasonal viruses had in prior years. But, when we began hearing a new phrase, which would become part of our lexicon for many years, it became apparent that this disease was indeed deadly. Social-distancing entered our consciousness as did “self-quarantine.”

When the “recommendations” from government to steer clear of family, friends and neighbors soon became “orders” to stay in our homes, it didn’t seem real. Being born and raised in a free country, where individual liberty is part of our DNA, we viewed mandatory isolation as a sea change in the attitude of our leaders. If it were not for the trust we have in President Trump to always do what’s right for our country, we may not have been as compliant toward what seemed to be tyrannical directives.

As I write this column, we in Texas have been under stay-at-home orders for about a month. The only exceptions are for non-elective medical procedures or to visit grocery stores for needed supplies. Although it’s a major change in our social lives, we have the advantage of being secure in our retirement income. But, what about all those workers who live from paycheck to paycheck? Those include just about every sector of the economy, from entrepreneurs to those in the retail and service industries.

When was the last time the government shut down industry from coast to coast? Such draconian measures are likely to be fodder for conspiracy theorists. Is this a plot by the Deep State to repudiate the Constitution and put us all under martial law? Are there forces at work to end the republic and institute a dictatorship? Is there something about this disease that our leaders are afraid to tell us because it could lead to a nationwide panic? Is Covid-19 so virulent that it could kill us all? We know that Influenza strikes every year and takes the lives of 30, 40, even 50,000 Americans. Still, we’re not told to close our stores and stay home from work, school and church. For that reason, this new paradigm invokes the question; what are they not telling us?

Moreover, one wonders if this is a test of our willingness to obey the government when told it’s in the national interest. How many of us felt a compulsion to refuse the mandatory commands of elected officials at state, county and local levels? After all, if we were suddenly invaded for conquest by a foreign power, would we hide under out beds, or would we load our guns and prepare for war? I think I know the fighting spirit of my fellow Americans; the former would not even be an option. On the other hand, when we’re told by medical people that we either isolate or face the loss of untold thousands of lives, how do we engage in battle against their advice?

As for our political leaders; who among them wants to take the risk of defying the physicians by telling people to repudiate the orders to isolate? Any deaths that occur will almost certainly be attributed to their “poor judgment.” With daily info coming from the federal administration and filtering down to state and local jurisdictions; how can we blame any elected official for adhering to the accepted policy? What are their qualifications to second guess an epidemiologist? So, as much as it hurts, it looks as though, for the foreseeable future, we’re going to be governed by the medical community. Hopefully, when this ends we’ll have a better plan, one that doesn’t involve a cure that may be worse than the disease.

# # #