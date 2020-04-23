John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2020 Cadillac XT6, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor in Chief of The Unvarnished Blog, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, April 23, 2020 @10am EST

eHezi Automotive, Business, Community, COVID-19, Culture, Finance, Governance, History, Investigative Reporting, Law, National, Pennsylvania, People, Pinehurst, NC, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Access the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” by way of this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11719352 

Guests and listeners can call 347-205-9201 to make inquiry or share their perspective specific to the subjects discussed by our guests.

Topics of discussion are noted herein.

PINEHURST, NC, GROVE CITY, PA, and YONKERS, NY — April 23, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles open the broadcast day with their review of the 2020 Cadillac XT6 From: 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor in Chief discusses her most recent essay, “COVID-19 and Central Planning: A Failure of Epidemic Proportions”. From 10:30-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, engages in review of hyperlocal news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon

 

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.