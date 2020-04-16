John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor in Chief of The Unvarnished Blog, Nick D’Aquila, CIO of Assisted Living Technologies, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, April 16, 2020 @10am EST

Access the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” by way of this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11714091

Guests and listeners can call 347-205-9201 to make inquiry or share their perspective specific to the subjects discussed by our guests.

Topics of discussion are noted herein:

CHESHIRE, CT, GROVE CITY, PA, PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — April 16, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles open the broadcast day with their review of the 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL. Listen: 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor in Chief discusses whether Joe Biden’s electability has been enhanced by his candidacy being endorsed by President Barack Obama, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, among others. Even Bill and Hillary Clinton are said to be in the wings ready to imminently lend their support to the Biden campaign effort. Will a vice-presidential candidate define Biden’s prospects; will that candidate undermine his effort? What are his prospects? Listen from 10:30-11am.

As an increasing numbers of senior citizens are self-isolating to protect themselves from the coronavirus, technological devices allow caregivers to monitor their health and safety. With us today is Nick D’Aquila, Chief Information Officer from Assisted Living Technologies, Inc., based in Cheshire, CT, to inform and introduce us to the devices they have successfully introduced to a growing clientele of seniors. Listen 11-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, engage in discussion over the latest hyperlocal news if time permits the latest national and international news items with commensurate analysis. Listen from 11:30am-12Noon