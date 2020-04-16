John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor in Chief of The Unvarnished Blog, Nick D’Aquila, CIO of Assisted Living Technologies, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, April 16, 2020 @10am EST

Access the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” by way of this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11714091
Guests and listeners can call 347-205-9201 to make inquiry or share their perspective specific to the subjects discussed by our guests.
Topics of discussion are defined via this hyperlink:
https://www.yonkerstribune.com/2020/04/john-and-laurie-wiles-review-the-2020-hyundai-venue-sel-gabrielle-m-etzel-publisher-editor-in-chief-of-the-unvarnished-blog-nick-daquila-cio-of-assisted-living-technologies-and-hezi-a
CHESHIRE, CT, GROVE CITY, PA, PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — April 16, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles open the broadcast day with their review of the 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL. From 10-10:30am.
Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor in Chief discusses Joe Biden’s electability prospects. Listen 10:30-11am.
We speak to Nick D’Aquila, CIO of Assisted Living Technologies of the myriad number of tech devices that ameliorate issues senior citizens encounter as they self-isolate Lot proactively respond to COVID-19. From 11-11:30am
Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, engages in review of hyperlocal news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon