John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the 2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe, Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, April 30, 2020 @10am EST

PINEHURST, NC, GROVE CITY, PA, and YONKERS, NY — APRIL 30, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles share their impressions of the 2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe. Listen from 10-10:30am EST

Gabrielle M. Etzel, “The Unvarnished Blog” Publisher / Editor-in-Chief shares her thoughts regarding the 1918 Spanish Flu vs. Coronavirus COVID-19 vs. the annual common flu vs. the infringement of personal freedoms vis-a-vis national and state “lockdowns”. Followed by discussion over whether denying Democratic Presidential aspirants their earned right to remain on upcoming primary contests abridges the rights of voters. What are the ramifications? Listen from 10:30-11:30 EST.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large delves into additional national and international news with commensurate analysis from 11:30am-12Noon EST.