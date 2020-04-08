John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the 2020 BMW X6 M / M Competition, Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level Discuss the on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, April 9, 2020 @10am EST

Guests and Listeners are welcome to to share their perspective or inquiry on the subject matter discussed by calling: (347) 205-9201.

PINEHURST, NC, GROVE CITY, PA, and YONKERS, NY — MARCH 19, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles share their impressions of the 2020 BMW X6 M / M Competition By John and Laurie Wiles. Listen from 10-10:30am EST

We welcome Gabrielle M. Etzel, “The Unvarnished Blog” Publisher / Editor-in-Chief to share her thoughts as expressed in her most recent article “The Meaning of Suffering: Finding Peace in A Chaotic World”, as well as engages in discussion and analysis regarding the April 8th announcement by the Bernie Sanders Campaign of him suspending his effort in challenging Vice President Biden for Democratic Party nominee for president. We discuss the takeaway and the ramifications of this outcome. Listen from 10:30-11:30 EST

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large delves into hyperlocal concerns, as well as county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis from 11:30am-12Noon EST.