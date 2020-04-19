John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit; Robert Cioffi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-founder of Progressive Computing; Karen Best, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level, Monday, April 20, 2020 @10am EST

Participate by calling: (347) 205-9201.

The topics/subjects of discussion are defined herein.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, and YONKERS, NY — April 20, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, opens the broadcast day this and every Monday. At issue is whether Westchester County’s FY2020-2021 can be sustained; as well as that of White Plains or Yonkers? Will New York State have the capacity to ameliorate some, if not all the expected pain? While the outcome for those becoming infected with the Coronavirus may lead to death, outcome will most assuredly be recognized by financial capacity. Will the nation bail out the well to do? Is income the only factor? Is there an ethnic, racial, gender and religious rift that equates to an outcome of survival or demise likely to be recognized this year? Will we make corrections into the future? if so, how do we get there? Is movement toward equality a societal tenet or simply a meaningless but politically correct, feel good remark? From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit focuses on the Democrats next step in fortifying the Joe Biden for president candidacy challenge to incumbent President Donald Trump.

The Hill report that Pres. Trump has the money, the bully pulpit and a firm grip on his party as he leans into his reelection race, but he no longer has what was long seen as the greatest strength of his presidency: a strong economy. Can POTUS reverse the diminished economic indicators of the nation to resuscitate the nations prospects from the near past of this year, or will the Coronavirus become his epitaph when the ballots cast the Presidential Election in November Of this year? What must the Democrats do to sustain their grip among Congress and their prospect to change the colors of the Senate? Can they succeed? Can President Trump open the economy within the next 30 to 60 days? With world oil prices at $18 a barrel, can America’s ability to sustain its energy independence survive the over leveraged financial capacity of its domestic producers? Can bankruptcies be avoided? The U.S. Postal Service is on the verge of succumbing to insolvency. Should USPS be privatized? Can America afford to bail out firms who have moved operations abroad? Must the manner by which American based international businesses operate be revised? From 10:30-11am.

Robert Cioffi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-founder of Progressive Computing, explains the business model of the firm, the integrity of it business model, and why and how the firm intends to maintain its enhanced relevance because and in spite of the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. From 11-11:30am

Administrative Law Judge Karen Best, campaigning for Yonkers City Court Judge, attends the broadcast to discuss the experience and demeanor she can bring to the Yonkers City Court upon voter support of her candidacy. From 11:30am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages is your host this Monday morning.