John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit; Schneur Landa, Fello CEO; and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level, Monday, April 13, 2020 @10am EST

WHITE PLAINS, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, BUTLER, NJ, and YONKERS, NY — April 13, 2020 —k John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, opens the broadcast day this and every Monday. We discuss the driving force and challenges that impact governance, on the the State, County, City levels and the demeanor exhibited by those elected officials saddled with the analogous responsibilities visited throughout the globe in 1918, when the Spanish Flu was labeled a pandemic. We mention President Donald Trump, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. Listen from 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit focuses on the Democrats next step in fortifying the Democratic Party challenge to incumbent President Donald Trump. Will the promise of a female vice-presidential running mate be kept? President Obama’s wife Michelle Obama, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar seems the most prominent, but the present Democratic Party media darling is New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. What is the winning ticket? The process may be eclipsed to pull Michelle Obama onto the ticket, despite the fact she has said she has no interest; the DNC suggests she is the “magic bullet”. Amy Klobuchar exemplified her capacity on the presidential debate stage and Minnesota could go either way, that is, Dem or GOP. NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo is male. Would Biden even consider breaking his televised promise? And most important, because of Vice-President Joe Biden’s age will a vote for Biden presume the vice-presidential candidate is the successor for a second and even a third term in the White House? Will the electorate be voting for two presidents on the Democratic ticket as opposed to one on the Republican line? And has been postulated, will President Trump step down? If so, can Vice President Mike Pence pull out a win? If not Pence, does the GOP have an alternate? Will Coronavirus (COVID-19) define and design the outcome? Listen 10:30-11am.

Schneur Landa, Fello CEO, rents hardware (iPads, iPhones, scanners) as well as tech support to some of the largest events and festivals across the United States. Schneur Landa and Zalmy Raskin, both CEO’s of Fello, have been confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

Concurrently, they ensured that their company continued with its various initiatives: the hardware which would normally be used at festivals and events is now offered at a huge discount to nursing homes and tele-health companies to help senior citizens keep in touch with family and friends. We explore what drove Schneur and his partner to create Fello, and upon getting diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection what stirred in their hearts and minds to redirect their focus. Was charity a pillar of their respective demeanor that was coaxed to the forefront by their medical diagnosis? Was it set in their youth? What informed them? Can their magnanimity be replicated? Is the concept of charity replicable by “artificial intelligence”? We learn how, why, and what their mission reveals about them and their business model. Can their business be fiscally successful and charitable in conduct and demeanor? If so, is that the template of the future? Is that the Coronavirus “gift”? Listen 11-11:30am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international issues with commensurate analysis. Listen 11:30am-12Noon.