John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor; Michael Edelman,Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit; Tracy Conte, Ability Beyond Director of Development and the “No Go Gala!”; and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level, Monday, April 6, 2020 @10am EST

WHITE PLAINS, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, CHAPPAQUA, NY and YONKERS, NY — April 6, 2020 — John Bailey, Publisher / Editor, opens the broadcast day this and every Monday. We discuss the driving force and challenges that impact governance, on the the State, County, City levels and the demeanor exhibited by those elected officials saddled with the analogous responsibilities visited throughout the globe in 1918, when the Spanish Flu was labeled a pandemic. Listen from 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit delves into the candidacies of Democratic Party front runners, the prospects for Andrew Cuomo and a potential vice-presidential candidate by Biden’s side, the waning impact of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in light of the elephant in the room: Coronavirus (COVID-19). What will energize the Dems; what will invigorate the GOP? Is the contest afor POTUS a toss-up? Does the impeachment process have legs or have the electorate been underwhelmed by its conclusion? Does Pres. Donald Trump have the capacity to unite the nation so as to win the electoral college votes in November? This segment from 10:30-11:30am.

Ability Beyond Director of Development Tracy Conte speaks to the Ability Beyond “No Go Gala!” We learn of Ability Beyond’s mission statement, its accomplishments, its challenges; and the concepts engaged to eclipse those challenges. Listen 11-11:30am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international issues with commensurate analysis. Listen 11:30am-12Noon.