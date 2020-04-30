Kenneth Davis, Graffiti Art / Gang Specialist / Investigator; Nader Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman (AD-90); James McHale, JP McHale Pest Management and ViroClean Disinfecting Service Owner; and Dawn Greenberg, Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival Founder on Westchester On the Level – Friday, May 1, 2020 @10am EST

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective and/or make inquiry when on topic. Call: (347) 205-9201

BUCHANAN, NY, CHAPPAQUA, NY, and YONKERS, NY — May 1, 2020 — Kenneth Davis, a former Yonkers Police Detective, and is a Graffiti Art and Gang Specialist, and Private Investigator, shares his passion for art, deciphering graffiti and differentiating between street artists from graffiti artists, as well as the complexity of this burgeoning visual landscape. From 10-10:30am.

New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, representing Assembly District 90, speaks to the adopted FY2020-2021 budget that may find anticipated revenue deficient in meeting the allocations approved, and the anticipated $30 million shortfall specific to the City of Yonkers. From 10:30-11am

James McHale, owner of JP McHale Pest Management is now offering ViroClean Disinfecting Service, designed to kill COVID-19 and other viruses on inanimate environmental surfaces such as floors, walls, structures, ventilation and other equipment. From 11-11:30am

Dawn Greenberg, Founder of the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival speaks to the Books In Hand GoFundMe campaign conducted with One Book Westchester, End Book Deserts Partnership To Bring Books to School Districts across Westchester County. Their intent is to place 5,000 packets in the hands of students in the hardest hit school districts with little or no access to books (and wifi) in any format. From 11:30am-12Noon.

